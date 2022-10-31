FIRST, THE MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES:

–We close the books on a much cooler October than last October tonight at midnight. Temps for the current month will finish 5.7-degrees cooler than October 2021—averaging 54-degrees. A normal October in Chicago averages 54-deg—so October 2022’s temps will come RIGHT ON THE MONEY!

–But—OCTOBER WAS DRY! The 1.64″ of precip measured here in Chicago was less than half (49%) normal. Seven of the past 10 months—including the last 3 months—have been drier than normal. Year to date rainfall is more than 4″ below normal and amounts to 87% normal. Little wonder Lake Michigan is down 13″ from a year earlier.

–And the just completed weekend came in 15-deg cooler than the preceding weekend even though Saturday’s 67/39 extremes and the 65-45 extremes Sunday actually came in 5.5-deg ABOVE NORMAL.

–THE BIG STORY THIS WEEK WILL BE THE MUCH WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPS. The sun’s return Tuesday jump starts the warming. The coming week is to average an impressive 13-deg ABOVE NORMAL.

–Strong southerly winds sweeping north from the Texas and the Gulf of Mexico will boost the warmth the warmth later this week with 30+ mph gusts anticipated late mornings and afternoons Thursday through Sunday.

–A swath of the coming weekend could be wet with showers and thunderstorms on the increase as moisture from the Gulf rides into the Midwest.

–A COLDER WEATHER PATTERN RETURNS next week with full-day temps from midweek forward tumbling BELOW NORMAL.

–DON’T FORGET–CLOCKS GO BACK AN HOUR BEFORE GOING TO BED SATURDAY NIGHT. That’s because CENTRAL STANDARD TIME RETURNS.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY (HALLOWEEN) CHICAGO METRO FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clouds break– but with areas of fog and low clouds lingering or redeveloping. Low 44—but upper 30s inland.

TUESDAY: Fog and low clouds burns off. Sunshine emerges and noticeably warmer by and during the afternoon. Temps more than 10-degrees higher than today in many sections. Easterly afternoon lake breezes cool the beaches. High 70—but upper 50s right on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds with patchy fog forming again, especially normally cooler locations. Low 44—upper 30s inland.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog gives way to sunny skies, south winds and unseasonably mild temps. High 72—a reading 17-deg above normal.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, becoming windy and continued mild for the season. Temps well above normal. Gusts top 30 mph. High 72.

FRIDAY: More cloudy than not, breezy and mild. Gusts top 30 mph. High 73.

SATURDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, windy and warm. Chance of a few showers late—but a far better chance of wider coverage showers and possible t-storms at night. High 70.

SUNDAY: Possible morning showers and t-storms. Sunshine emerges in the afternoon, windy and mild. More 30+ mph afternoon gusts. High 66.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy and mild. High 64.