Here’s a term you may not have heard–I sure hadn’t: “UNDERWATER TSUNAMI”. It turns out, the term has come into rather recent use and involves the churning of immense amounts of water as huge glaciers–like those in Antarctica—“CALVE”, sending huge amounts of ice into the oceans into which many move. This IFL Science piece reports on a British Antarctic research team who witnessed the CALVING (or “break-off”) of a huge chunk of ice which stood 131 ft. high and sent 840,000 square feet of ice into waters off Antarctica, is the basis for this post. The British team had been in the area studying the ice field and its impact on adjacent waters there. Such “calving”, as you might suspect, mixes the sea water into which it plunges with big impacts on sea life when it happens. It turns out, such “mixing” plays a huge role in the distribution of nutrients on which marine life depends. The UNDERWATER TSUNAMIS which result from glaciers calving may not be immediately visible to surface observers. But they’ve been found to have major impacts–which were described in the August, 2019 report on the phenomenon out of Scripps Institution of Oceanography: https://scripps.ucsd.edu/…/research-highlight-internal…HERE’S A LINK TO THE IFL SCIENCE ARTICLE on the immense glacial calving event witnessed off Antarctica by the scientific team on the RRS James Clark Ross, part of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) fleet: https://www.iflscience.com/underwater-tsunami-created-by…

FLASHBACK TO THAT PHENOMENAL LAKE SNOW IN THE BUFFALO, NEW YORK AREA IN THE MIDST OF AN INVASION OF ARCTIC LAST WEEK WHICH HAS LONG SINCE EBBED– LOCAL SNOW TOTALS EXCEEDED 80″–THE LIGHTNING WITH THOSE SNOWS IS WIDELY REGARDED AS ONE OF THE MOST PROLIFIC OF ANY LAKE SNOW THERE

Colorado-based meteorologist Dakota Smith

posted a satellite animation with superimposed lightning: https://twitter.com/weatherdak/status/1593514799433818112

Smith, in the text accompanying his post noted:

“Wow. Seven hours of off-and-on lightning in Buffalo.

One of the most prolific thundersnow events I’ve ever seen.”

And Chris Vagasky, who is Solutions Manager for North America at Vaisala, Inc–the company which operates the National Lightning Detection network and is Meteorologist and Lightning Data and Safety Specialist National Lightning Safety Council, echoed Dakota Smith’s sentiments posting:

“Plenty of lake effect lightning in the last 3 and a half days. I’m not sure I can remember a lake effect snow event that had this much lightning.”

GREAT ANALYSIS OF THE HISTORIC BUFFALO AREA LAKE SNOW OFF LAKE ERIE WHICH POSTED THE THIRD HIGHEST LAKE WATER TEMP SINCE 1927.

In a fascinating article analyzing the historic snow, Bob Henson, columnist/blogger on the Yale Climate Connections website noted an off-the-charts snow rate of 7″ per hour occurred during the mega-snow at the east end of Lake Erie. READ IT HERE: https://yaleclimateconnections.org/…/unusually-warm…/…

Courtesy of NOAA-CIRA

MILD TEMPS AND SATURDAY SUNSHINE TO GIVE WAY TO CHILLY, RAW RAIN SYSTEM–BUT NOT UNTIL SUNDAY’S PREDAWN AND DAYTIME HOURS—COLDER WEATHER REGIME TO REPLACE MILD TEMPS THE BACK HALF OF NEXT WEEK COINCIDING WITH DECEMBER 2022’s ARRIVAL NEXT THURSDAY Weekend plans Saturday will proceed with sunshine and mild late October-level mid-50+ deg temps and NO RAIN. But that’s to change Sunday. Low pressure sweeps northward moving from downstate Illinois across northern Indiana with chilly rain reaching the Chicago area 4 to 6am in Sunday morning’s predawn hours. While rain will occur in Chicago, some mixed precip is expected in parts of in southern Wisconsin on Sunday. Saturday’s SSW winds shift NE in the early hours of Sunday and strengthen during the day with gusts building to 30-35 mph. An additional shot of mild air brings us back the 50s amid a gusty south wind Tuesday. But arctic air sweeps into the country by way of the Rockies and Northern Plains next week—and that colder air will sweep into Chicago Wednesday–easing with south winds Friday only to surge with greater intensity later next into the following week. Temps this week have averaged 13-deg warmer than last week–and the coming weekend will come in an eye-catching 19-deg warmer than last weekend, when arctic air was in firm control. Follow all this in the graphics which follow.

Tracking Sunday’s blustery rain-maker system in Chicago as it lifts northeast out of Texas. Here’s the forecast weather map at 6pm CST Saturday 6am CST Sunday morning

Midnight Sat night/Sun Noon CST Sunday