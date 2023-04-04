Tuesday’s storms have cleared out and Tuesday night is set to become partly cloudy, breezy and much warmer. Scattered t-storms possible again over 30 to 50% of the area in Wednesday’s pre-dawn hours. Temps rise to the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm through much of the morning. Scattered t-storms may grow severe in some areas for a time late morning. Then partial clearing, turning very windy and noticeably cooler in the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. High 74—but falling to the mid 40s to low 50s by nightfall.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds scatter, breezy and colder. Low 36—low 30s inland.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind shift off Lake Michigan Friday further cooling lakeshore areas. Highs both days 54—but 40s along the lake Friday.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, milder—especially away from Lake Michigan. High 64—but closer to 50 lakeshore.

SUNDAY: Clouds and some mixed sun, warmer. Slight chance of a shower. High 71—but around 60 beaches and immediate lakeshore.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, breezy and much warmer. Southwest winds appear likely to be strong enough to overcome lake cooling. High Monday 73. Tuesday’s high 77.