Ground based photos from USGS scientists from a series of webcams the agency has set up to monitor every aspect of the volcanoes eruption have been posted. Additionally, satellites offer scientists and all of us spectacular views of the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption on the big island in Hawaii while with lava emanating from Fissure 3 — one of three cracks in the volcanoes crust at the 11,000 level — from which lava is flowing downhill to the 7,000 ft. elevation where the lava flow has slowed dramatically two miles from the Daniel K. Inoye Cross-Big Island highway. The lava flow has proceeded in a direction and manner which it is not threatening homes, populated areas or the island’s popular resorts.

In this Monday afternoon Twitter post from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), various satellite views of the eruption are highlighted.

This link take you to the latest USGS webcam image of Fissure 3 which is behind the lava flow with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption from the volcano’s northeast side on the Big Island in Hawaii.

Here’s a spectacular 24 hour set of shots from one of the USGS webcams monitoring active Fissure #3–which is the fissure from which lava is flowing.

Among the maps posted here are those indicating where the lava is located on the Big Island and a plot of where earthquakes have occurred as measured by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientsts, indicating the lava recharge is continuing.

Lava flow superimposed on a topographic map of the Hawaii’s Big Island. The two tallest volcanoes on the Island are currently active Mauna Loa and the dormant Mauna Kea volcano to the north.

A spectacular Monday USGS Hawaiian volcano observatory (HVO) video offering a close-up view of the lava flow coming out of Fissure 3 high on the Mauna Loa Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Of this video, USGS HVO says: “A close up view of the fissure 3 lava channel erupting from Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone, as seen by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crews on the morning of December 5, 2022. The large bumps are standing waves in the lava. Channel velocities here, closer to the vent where the channels are narrow, were measured at 26-36 feet per second (8.2-11 meters per second). However, farther downslope, the wide lava flow front is advancing slowly at about average rate of about 20 feet per hour (6 meters per hour) over the 24-hour period prior to December 5, 2022. USGS video by L. Gallant. “

The New York Times has run a magnificent article on the Mauna Loa eruption and quotes Wendy Stovall, a volcanologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, who says, “Mauna Loa is one of the most well-instrumented volcanoes in the United States.” But the article points out–“…so much about the inner workings of the mountain is unknown…”.