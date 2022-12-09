So—where’s snow with the Friday winter system been heaviest? Up to 10.5″ has fallen in southeast South Dakota with heavy totals reported across sections of northern Iowa, southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Far northern Illinois has only been skirted by the system.

Check out some of these snowfall reports–and the maps and analyses below which offer a glimpse of the wintry Friday system and where it’s deposited it’s heaviest snow:

24 hour snowfall through 6am CST Friday



Thursday night/Friday morning snowfall reports:



10.5″ Sioux Falls, SD

10″ Hartford, SD

8.5″ Wall Lake, SD

8″ Salem, SD

7.9″ Dell Rapids, SD

7.5″ Luverne, MN

7.5″ Montrose, SD

7.4″ Sioux Falls, SD

7.4″ Algona, IA

7.1″ Canton, SD

7″ Dodgeville, WI

7″ Sibley, IA

7″ Gruver, IA

7″ Waltham, MN

7″ Spencer, IA

6.8″ Moneta, IA

6.7″ Fillmore, MN

6.5″ Lake Park, IA

6.1″ Mapleview, MN

6″ Blue Earth, MN

5.5″ Emmons, MN

5″ Jackson, MN

5″ Ihlen, MN

5″ Gays Mills, WI

4.6″ Worthington, MN

4.5″ Grand Meadow, MN

4.5″ St. James, MN

4″ Richland Center, WI

4″ Cross Plains, WI

4″ Hollandale, WI

4″ Rochester, MN

3.9″ Waseca, MN

3.5″ Riceville, IA

3.3″ Rolfe, IA

3″ Waucoma, IA

2.5″ Reedsville, WI

2.5″ Big Bend, WI

2″ Fort Dodge, IA

2″ Waukesha, WI

2″ Lancaster, WI

1.8″ Sullivan, WI

1.5″ Muskego, WI

1.5″ Dubuque, IA

1.3″ Lake Villa, IL

0.9″ Woodstock, IL

0.6″ Stockton, IL

0.5″ Buffalo Grove, IL

0.5″ Davis, IL

This composite NWS radar snapshot offers a look at the precip layout mid Friday morning. The ICONS indicate weather stations reporting snow accumulations



COCORAHS volunteer weather observer 24 hour SNOWFALL REPORTS showing the heavy snowfall which has occurred from southern South Dakota eastward across sections of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota into portions of southwest Wisconsin

