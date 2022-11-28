A FREQUENTLY VERY WINDY WEEK IS AHEAD WITH TEMPS BOBBLING UP AND DOWN–MILD TUESDAY THEN SHARPLY COLDER WED & THU–ONLY TO SEE A TEMPORARY “MILDER SURGE” FRIDAY BEFORE CRASHING AGAIN OVER THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK–DECEMBER AND METEOROLOGICAL WINTER 2023 GET UNDERWAY ON THURSDAY THIS WEEK

40+ mph gusts sweep the area Tuesday and Wednesday–ease a bit Thursday then pick up again Friday, topping 45mph Saturday. We move into December–the start of the meteorological/climatological WINTER 2022-23 SEASON–and warm and cold air masses are fighting it out. That’s what all the wind is about.

TEMP TREND FORECASTS over the coming two weeks show that despite “ups and downs” in our temps are cycling decidedly lower overall.

This week, even with Tuesday’s predicted 50s and a spike to near 50 Friday, will come in 7-deg colder than last week—and NEXT WEEK will lose another 10-deg putting us into a chilly early meteorological winter weather regime.Winds will be a big deal–gusting as high as 44 mph from the south and to 45 mph Wednesday. Wednesday’s wind set-up is one to watch especially carefully since winds from the surface tens of thousands of feet aloft into the jet stream will line up–a situated which favors especially powerful wind gusts mixing down to the surface. Those winds along with decidedly colder temps–with readings likely be falling during the day–should be particularly chilly.

We have several weather systems to watch closely in the event they evolve into wintry precp producers–one Sunday into Sunday night–and a second in the late Monday and Monday nighttime frame. NEITHER ONE yet is presenting as a major storm threat–but they’re worth watching.