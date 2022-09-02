It’s official–Hurricane Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic! It’s abnormally LATE in the season for this have occurred. The University of Miami Rosenstiel School’s Brian McNoldy notes that over the past 50 years, the median date of the first Atlantic basin hurricane’s formation has been August 8th.

Tropical weather expert Michael Lowry notes Danielle has formed over Atlantic waters with a temp of 80-deg—something NEVER BEFORE SEEN in that location since FULL satellite coverage of the Atlantic and the tropics began in 1981–further noting the 80-deg reading in one “rivaling the warmth of the deep tropics in summer.” It’s a point noted by University of Oklahoma PhD candidate and researcher Tomer Berg who tweets Friday that it’s near 38-deg north latitude location “makes Danielle one of the northeastern most locations of an Atlantic storm first becoming a hurricane in modern records (1950-2022).”

It’s been a crazy 2022 Atlantic hurricane season–the first since 1941 (in 81 years–more than 8 decades!) to have failed to generate a single hurricane in the July 3 through August period, reports Colorado State’s hurricane season forecaster Dr. Phil Klotzbach. Klotzbach notes computer guidance out of the European Centre suggesting a more active phase of the 2022 season may lie ahead in coming weeks–but, in light of the unusual nature of the current season to date, is interested to see how the situation actually ends up evolving.

And he further notes that the 2001 season was a quiet one too–having not produced a single hurricane through Sept 8th. Yet 2001 went on to generate nine hurricanes–thus ending as an ABOVE NORMAL season despite its quiet start. (For reference—a typical Atlantic hurricane season, there are typically 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.)

The University of Miami Rosenstiel School’s tropical researcher Brian McNoldy notes in a blog post (well worth reading…..”The last time it took longer to get the first hurricane: Hurricane Humberto on September 11, 2013.”)

McNoldy, who is a member of the Washington Post’s Capital Gang, points out Danielle’s formation comes on 87th anniversary of this country’s most powerful landfalling hurricane in terms of central pressure—The 1935 Labor Day Hurricane–which swept the Florida Keys with 185 mph winds. READ MORE HERE.

