THIS INFLATABLE DEVICE COULD BE KEY TO LANDING HUMANS ON MARS reports the website INVERSE in a fascinating article on potential future visits to the Red Planet–“It’s an inflatable heat shield designed to create drag in the Red Planet’s thin atmosphere and soften the landing for heavy missions. But before attaching it to any Mars-bound spacecraft, the novel heat shield had to be tested in Earth’s atmosphere”.

