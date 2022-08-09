It’s really cooled down!

Tuesday’s 76-deg high was the coolest in 15 days, with only four other days since July 1 as cool or cooler only 11 days since the start of climatological summer back on June 1 with a daytime high as cool as today’s.

Tuesday will be the first evening of summer with a sunset before 8 p.m.

The cooler pattern which has settled over the area is to last the next two weeks with only one day of the next 15 to come in with a normal daily average temp.

This week is to finish 4-degrees below normal; next week will come in 2-degrees below normal.

There will be a brief uptick in temps and humidities Wednesday with highs reaching 83 and dew points, currently in the upper 50s, rising to the mid 60s by evening

That increase in moisture could fire an isolated shower on a southbound cold front late Wednesday night—in fact, toward Thursday morning.

A Canadian high pressure sinks into the Midwest Thursday and Friday strengthening “NE” winds, building waves on the lake and likely generating rip currents for late week (i.e. Thursday/Friday swimmers)

When will it rain next?

Precip looks skimpy over the coming two weeks compared to what we’ve seen. But there is the potential for several scattered t-storms bubbling up late Saturday into Sunday–thought current projections of coverage come in at:

35% Sat night

26% Sunday

20% Sunday night

19% Monday