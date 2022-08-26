POLLEN, LAKE MICHIGAN LEVELS AND LAKE WATER TEMPS are all in—A FRIDAY 8/26/2022 DATA BONANZA. ALSO, CAUTION FLAGS ARE UP for swimmers and mariners as full fetch “NNE” winds are running the length of Lake Michigan Friday producing waves and rip currents.

A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT has been issued for beaches on the south end of Lake Michigan–INCLUDING CHICAGO BEACHES.



From Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine comes the FRIDAY POLLEN DATA—my eyes water just looking at some of these values! ARGHH!!

Trees – absent

Grass – absent

Molds – high

Ragweed – high

Other Weeds – high

The WEEKLY GREAT LAKES WATER LEVELS are in this morning from the U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS. Lake Michigan continues 9″ below last year’s level and 7″ ABOVE the long term August average. (Lake level data from the Corps is among the graphics posted here.

Friday Lake Michigan water temps are in from the NWS-Chicago Forecast Office

SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES

LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…

CHICAGO SHORE……….64.CHICAGO CRIB……….72.

CHICAGO BUOY……….72.

WILMETTE BUOY……….70.

WAUKEGAN BUOY……….69.

WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….70.

MICHIGAN CITY……….69.

MICHIGAN CITY BUOY……….72.

SOUTH MID LAKE BUOY……….72.

NORTH MID LAKE BUOY……….71.

The Michigan City water temperature sensor is located at a water intake one mile offshore and 60 feet below water surface. It is read every day of the year.