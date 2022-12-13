It’s official–MAUNA LOA on the BIG ISLAND IN HAWAII IS NO LONGER ERUPTING! That’s the word from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO).

In their just released update Tuesday on the status of Mauna Loa, HVO scientists report, “Spots of incandescence may remain near the vent, along channels, and at the flow front for days or weeks as the lava flows cool. However, eruptive activity is not expected to return based on past eruptive behavior. Summit and Northeast Rift Zone inflation continues”.

The agency, which officially monitors volcanic activity on the Hawaiian Islands, has lowered the advisory level–but cautions:

“HVO continues to closely monitor Mauna Loa for signs of renewed activity. Should volcanic activity change significantly a new Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued immediately.

Residents and visitors should stay informed and follow County of Hawai‘i and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park guidelines.”

Here’s the full HVO RELEASE ON THE MAUNA LOA VOLCANO.