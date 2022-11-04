HERE’S THE LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (11/4/2022) plus the FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES and the latest NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TREND FORECAST

FIRST, THE FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

—–A 5th STRAIGHT ABOVE NORMAL DAY Friday with a high of 66-deg at a time of year when 55 is normal.

–REMEMBER: Clocks go back an hour before turning in Saturday night. Central Standard Time returns!!

—POWERFUL WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE HEADLINE OUR CHICAGO WEATHER NEWS. While winds are elevated tonight and may gust to 30 mph at times, its SATURDAY when nature gets all its ducks in order stacking powerful southwest winds tens of thousands of feet through the atmosphere in southeast quadrant of a northbound storm to track from Texas into eastern Iowa then north to Lake Superior

–That quadrant of large autumn storms sits beneath the strongest winds of the jet stream. The “notch” of dry air which clears clouds away is also a region where the air sinks. This can allow powerful jet stream level winds to mix down to the surface—and forms the basis of Saturday’s HIGH WIND THREAT.

—Modeling continues to suggest gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range—and locally even higher—will build in Saturday as early showers give way to sunshine and falling temps.

—Wind gusts at 50 mph or higher are recognized as capable of doing damage—sending unsecured lawn furniture or other outdoor objects airborne. So BATTEN DOW THE HATCHES in anticipation of SATURDAY’S HIGH WINDS.

–This storm has already produced brief by scattered downpours. I’ve had unofficial reports of 2″+ rains in a few spots. Most areas will get far less with the storm’s heaviest swath of rain well west of Chicago in Iowa north into Wisconsin. There have been numerous reports of large hail already Friday in these areas.

—Temps Saturday will start in the upper 50s or low 60s—then fall as high winds lock in to the mid to upper 40s by nightfall.

–Sunday looks gorgeous with unlimited sunshine.

–Winds turn off Lake Michigan and bring cooler air into the area Monday and Tuesday, though each day will still AVERAGE ABOVE NORMAL.

–A second warm surge could see temps flirting with 70-deg again Wednesday and Thursday—BUT A PATTERN CHANGE FOLLOWS.

–Cooling will occur in stages later next week into the week which follows—with highs falling to the 50s Friday then the 40s and perhaps upper 30s next weekend.

–While this week will have averaged 11-deg above normal at 58-deg by the time the books close on the week, temps next week drop to 50-deg—still 6-deg above normal. It’s THE FOLLOWING WEEK which sees a temp deficit and much cooler weather regime take hold. Temps the week after next are currently predicted to come in 6-deg below normal—averaging just 35-deg.

HERE’S THE LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST:

…..WIND ADVISORY 4am Saturday through sunset Saturday evening……

TONIGHT: Showery spells—even isolated thunder in spots. Windy and mild. Low 57.

SATURDAY: Gusty showers at times in the morning—isolated thunder can’t be ruled out. Then clearing, TURNING VERY WINDY and turning colder in the afternoon with wind gusts building to 50 to 60 mph—even higher in some locations. Tree branches could produce SOME power interruptions. High 62—but falling to the mid and upper 40s by nightfall.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, windy and cooler. The highest wind gusts ease slowly. Low 45—but upper 30s inland.

SUNDAY: Sunny and windy with mild temps by early November standards in the afternoon. High 63.

MONDAY: Sunny at the start, breezy and cooler. Some clouds move in as the day proceeds. High 54.

TUESDAY: Fairly cloudy, seasonably cool and breezy. High 59—but low 50s lakeshore.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and noticeably milder. High 70.

THURSDAY: Clouding over, windy and warm for the season. Growing prospects for showers later in the day. Rain and possible thunder likely Thursday night. High 70.

FRIDAY: Rain diminishes to showers or sprinkles in the afternoon, windy and cooler. High 58—and likely falling.