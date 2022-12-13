THIS IS SUCH AN INTERESTING WAY TO VISUALIZE ALL THE WATER ON EARTH–and to understand its volume compared to the size of the planet as a whole. It’s also a great visualization of the total amount of water on the planet versus the much smaller quantity of freshwater here.

IN THE GRAPHIC produced by the U.S. Geological Survey and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, ALL THE WATER ON EARTH, both fresh and ocean-based, is represented by the BIG BUBBLE of WATER–which has a diameter of 860 miles and extends from roughly Salt Lake City to Topeka, Kansas. It contains 332,500,000 cubic miles of water. (By the way—a cubic mile of water translates to 1.1 trillion gallons of water).

96% of the water on Earth is saline–in other words, SALTY. The FRESH WATER ON EARTH is depicted in the MUCH smaller bubble in this graphic sitting over Kentucky with a diameter of 169.5 miles and containing 2,551,000 cubic miles of water.

HERE ARE SOME INTERESTING ADDITIONAL FACTS from USGS and Woods Hole ABOUT WATER ON OUR PLANET:

–There is more fresh water stored in the ground than on the surface of our planet

—IN 2010, a study calculated U.S. citizens used 275-billion gallons of surface water per day versus 79.3-billion gallons of groundwater.

—About 3,100 cubic miles of water evaporates in our atmosphere at any given time. If it all fell as precipitation, it would cover the surface of Earth with about 1″ of water

—The total volume of water which falls on the U.S. as precipitation on a given day is 4 cubic miles.

—Each day, 280 cubic miles of water evaporates or transpires into the atmosphere globally

–If ALL the world’s water was placed on the U.S. land mass, it’s depth would come to 107 miles.

There’s so much more about our planet’s water which is available from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).