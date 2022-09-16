FIRST, THE FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES:

—The week’s 2nd consecutive 80–and 80s are expected each day through Wednesday

–The WARM PATTERN is to continue with daily temps from Saturday through next Thursday running 7 to 13-deg ABOVE NORMAL

–The coming weekend is to average 6-deg warmer than last and come in 8 to 10-deg ABOVE NORMAL compared to typical Sept 18-19 temps

–Humidities will creep a bit higher amid gusty SSW weekend afternoon winds.

–This introduces the chance for a few scat t-storms Sat night and Sunday–but it continues to look like Sunday night runs the best chance of t-storms.

–Weekend rain coverage is to come in at 41% Sat night; 35% Sunday and 64% Sun night

–The warmest temps of the coming 7 days are predicted to occur Tuesday and Wed–and there remains the chance we could see a 90 in parts of the area those days.

–A COOLER WEATHER REGIME comes into play later this coming week with next Friday and Saturday hosting the only BELOW NORMAL TEMPS of the coming 15 days.

–Lake Michigan is down 2″ in the past month and 7″ lower than a year ago with a shoreline water temp f 71-deg.

HERE’S THE LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and hazy. Temps are warmer than usual in mid-September. Low 66–8 degrees above normal.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy by afternoon from the south/southwest and a little warmer than today. High 85.

SATURDAY NIGHT: More clouds than in recent nights, Chance of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms impacting 40% of the area. Low 66.

SUNDAY: A cloud/sun mix, breezy, a bit hazy and with higher humidities. Several scattered t-storms are possible–with about 30% of the area receiving rain before the day ends. High 85–a reading 11-deg above normal.

MONDAY: A good deal of sunshine–only some scattered clouds. A bit hazy with moderate humidities. Wind shift off Lake Michigan cooling the beaches modestly. High 80–but 70s lakeshore.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A few scattered t-storms are possible. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, fairly windy, quite warm and humid. Late-day t-storms develop over parts of the area. High 90.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: ASTRONOMICAL AUTUMN BEGINS 8:04 pm THURSDAY NIGHT. Fairly windy and noticeably cooler and less humid. Partly sunny skies. High Thursday 76–but only 67 Friday.



