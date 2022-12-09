BIG NEWS ON THE MAUNA LOA VOLCANIC ERUPTION IN HAWAII–THE ERUPTION CONTINUES–BUT ITS LAVA FLOW HAS SLOWED AND DECREASED DRAMATICALLY–THE VOLCANO’S LEAD LAVA HAS STALLED 1.7 MILES FROM THE CROSS ISLAND DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY—A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT

BIG CHANGES have occurred in the past 2 days in the Mauna Loa volcanic eruption of Hawaii’s Big Island—–the first there since 1984 and an event which has proved quite an attraction to Islanders and visitors alike. This eruption has NOT THREATENED homes or populated areas. But there has been a concern its lava might overrun a critical cross island highway—the Daniel K. Inouye highway. The thoroughfare is used by a number of Hawaiians in their commute to work each day. Had it been closed, this would have doubled commute times to work for many who travel the highway. The threat appears to have eased–at least for now.

Despite the dramatic pullback in the quantity of lava coming out of Fissure 3–the main generator of this eruption’s lava—the video and photos coming out of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) continue to be spectacular.:

Another of the USGS’s spectacular Mauna Loa videos–this one also shot this morning. This is the information the USGS HVO folks send along with it:

“During a morning overflight on December 9, 2022, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists noted a reduced output of lava at fissure 3 on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. The lava fountain is much lower than yesterday and the lava in the channel is much lower than the levees. USGS video by M. Patrick. “