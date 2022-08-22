FIRST, THE WEATHER HEADLINES

—CONDITIONS PRIME FOR NIGHT NIGHT/EARLY MORNING FOG DEVELOPMENT OVER SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. Very light nighttime and early morning winds (if ANY WIND AT ALL), nighttime cooling and relatively high humidities are likely to foster overnight and morning fog formation in coming nights–with days producing generous sunshine and seasonably warm temps.

–Despite BIG RAINS (3″ and more) west of Chicago toward Coal City in Grundy & Will counties over the weekend, city weekend rainfall was not nearly as impressive —-JUST 0.61″ both days at O’Hare and 0.67″ at Midway Airport. Chicago rainfall values remain far below normal for August at both sites–just 21% at the official site (O’Hare) where only 1.06″ has fallen this month—where 2/93″ is “normal”.

—A warm week’s ahead–but lake breezes in coming days will lower beach temps a bit–and better organized northeast lake winds are due Thursday and Friday which will lower daytime highs a bit more broadly–but especially along Lake Michigan.

–A few scattered mid-week t-storms with limited coverage are possible Wed night into Thursday. Lower humidities settle in for a comparatively brief stay Friday.

–Warmer and more humid weather returns over this weekend–particularly Sunday and Monday when temps may flirt with 90 and strong enough “SSW” winds are to overcome lake breezes on Sunday (lake breezes are slated to return on the shoreline next Monday).

–Model rainfall numbers are very unimpressive through the work week and Saturday. Numbers come up in the Sunday/Monday time frame.

–Rising humidities–including dew points headed into the muggy 70s Sunday afternoon through Monday introduce scattered t-storm chances.

–Temps cool to NEAR NORMAL levels featuring daytime highs around 80 beyond Monday next week.

HERE’S THE MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, seasonable temps. Areas of fog develop late…especially in cooler and open areas surrounding the city and away from Lake Michigan. Low 62–but mid 50s cooler inland locations.

TUESDAY: Any fog burns off–then generous sunshine with cottony summertime cumulus clouds forming. Seasonably warm. High 86–but mid 70s to near 80 on area beaches.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog possible again. Low 64–with some upper 50s away from the city and lake.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm again. High 87–but upper 70s or low 80s on area beaches,

THURSDAY: More clouds. Chance for a few scattered t-storms impacting 30% to 40% of the area. High 83–but modestly lower along Lake Michigan.

FRIDAY: Clouds exit early, becoming mostly sunny, a bit breezy, cooler and less humid. High 78–but low 70s beaches.

SATURDAY: Sunshine but some summertime cumulus develop. Still rain-free. High 83–but mid 70s beaches due to lake breezes.

SUNDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy, warmer and noticeably more humid. A few scattered t-storms possible. High 90.

MONDAY: Warm and humid beneath a cloud/sun mix. Several scattered t-storms possible. High 88–but with afternoon lake breezes possible on area beaches.



