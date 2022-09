Good Friday all!

The POLLEN NUMBERS remain elevated (arghhh!!)–but wanted to get these posted for those interested. Here’s the latest from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker from Loyola Medicine (9/2/2022):

Trees – absent

Grass – absent

Molds – high

Ragweed – moderate

Other Weeds – high

ALSO A BIG LABOR DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND AHEAD. WE’RE GOING TO HAVE SOME WAVE & RIP CURRENT ISSUES SETTLE IN LATER SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

MORE ON THAT TO COME.

HERE ARE THE LAKE MICHIGAN FRIDAY WATER TEMPS FROM NWS-CHICAGO:

SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE, IL

908 AM CDT Fri Sep 2, 2022

LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…

CHICAGO CRIB……….71

CHICAGO BUOY……….71

WILMETTE BUOY……….72

WAUKEGAN BUOY……….69

WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….70

MICHIGAN CITY……….72

MICHIGAN CITY BUOY……….73

SOUTH MID LAKE BUOY……….73

NORTH MID LAKE BUOY……….70

The Michigan City water temperature sensor is located at a water intake one mile offshore and 60 feet below water surface. It is read every day of the year.



JUST IN: FROM THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS as of 1PM FRIDAY (9/2/2022): LAKE MICHIGAN’S WATER LEVEL IS 9″ BELOW A YEAR AGO AND DOWN 2″ IN THE PAST MONTH