GOOD FRIDAY ALL!

Lots to share with you–including THE LATEST POLLEN COUNT, LAKE MICHIGAN WATER LEVEL DATA and the LATEST LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS.

HERE’S THE FRIDAY POLLEN REPORT from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker from Loyola Medicine:

Trees – absent

Grass – absent

Molds – high

Ragweed – moderate

Other Weeds – moderate

IT’S FRIDAY which means the WEEKLY GREAT LAKES WATER LEVELS REPORT is in from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. I’ve posted a graphic laying out the latest data—-but in summary:

–Lake Michigan is down 4″ in the past month and is running 9″ lower than this time a year ago.

–The lake continues ABOVE ITS LONG-TERM SEPTEMBER AVERAGE BY 8″ and is 38″ above its lowest recorded Sept level since 1918 while 26″ below its highest Sept level in 1986.

AND WITH THE WEEKEND AHEAD, HERE ARE THE LATEST LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from the National Weather Service Chicago office:

SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE, IL

901 AM CDT Fri Sep 9, 2022

LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…

CHICAGO SHORE……….74.

CHICAGO CRIB……….72.

CHICAGO BUOY……….72.

WILMETTE BUOY……….71.

WAUKEGAN BUOY……….71.

WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….68.

MICHIGAN CITY……….70.

MICHIGAN CITY BUOY……….73.

SOUTH MID LAKE BUOY……….73.

NORTH MID LAKE BUOY……….69.

The Michigan City water temperature sensor is located at a water intake one mile offshore and 60 feet below water surface. It is read every day of the year.