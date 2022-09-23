CHICAGO RECORDS COOLEST MIN TEMP FRIDAY MORNING AT O’HARE IN NEARLY 4 MONTHS (SINCE MAY 28th): 50-DEG AT O’HARE–MIDWAY DIPS TO 52-DEG—MCHENRY & BOTH HEBRON and LA PORTE, INDIANA WERE THE AREA’S CHILLIEST–DIPPING TO 37 FRIDAY MORNING
As if on cue, there was a chill in the air Friday morning–only hours beyond the 8:03pm AUTUMNAL EQUINOX the point at which sun’s rays are falling nearly equally on the northern and southern hemispheres of our planet.
The 50-deg low at O’Hare and 52-deg low at Midway were the airports’ coolest readings since May 28 when O’Hare recorded a 49-deg low.
HERE ARE OTHER CHICAGO AREA FRIDAY MORNING (9/23) LOWS:
- 37 McHenry
- 37 Hebron, IN
- 37 LaPorte, IN
- 38 South Beloit
- 39 Sugar Grove
- 39 Lake Barrington
- 39 5NNE Shabbona
- 39 Valparaiso, IN
- 39 Pell Lake, WI (Walworth county)
- 40 Ashkum40 Bonfield
- 40 Midewin Tallgrass Prairie
- 41 Huntley
- 41 Lake Zurich
- 41 Kouts, IN
- 41 Johnsburg
- 41 Utica
- 41 Rochelle
- 41 Cary
- 42 Dwight
- 42 Elgin
- 42 Zion
- 42 Gurnee
- 42 Plainfield
- 42 Warrenville
- 42 Carol Stream
- 42 Roselawn, IN
- 42 Carpentersville
- 43 Frankfort
- 43 Genoa
- 43 Sycamore
- 43 Oswego
- 43 DeKalb
- 43 Crete
- 43 Rolling Meadows
- 43 Batavia
- 44 Westmont
- 44 Reddick
- 44 St. Charles
- 44 Portage, IN
- 44 Kankakee
- 44 West Chicago
- 44 Deerfield
- 44 Wonder Lake
- 44 Elburn
- 44 Coal City
- 44 Peotone
- 45 Hoffman Estates
- 45 Glen Ellyn
- 45 Wheaton
- 45 Lake Forest
- 46 Romeoville
- 45 Chebanse
- 45 Pleasant Prairie, WI
- 46 Naperville
- 46 Munster, IN
- 46 Marseilles
- 46 Elmhurst
- 46 Grayslake
- 46 Hawthorn Woods
- 47 Loves Park
- 48 East Chicago, IN
- 49 Hammond, IN
- 49 LaGrange
- 50 Evanston
- 50 Burns Harbor, IN
- 50 Kenosha Light
- 51 Elk Grove Village
- 52 Belmont Harbor-Chicago
- 54 Near Chicago’s Loop
- 56 Harrison-Dever Crib