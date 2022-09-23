CHICAGO RECORDS COOLEST MIN TEMP FRIDAY MORNING AT O’HARE IN NEARLY 4 MONTHS (SINCE MAY 28th): 50-DEG AT O’HARE–MIDWAY DIPS TO 52-DEG—MCHENRY & BOTH HEBRON and LA PORTE, INDIANA WERE THE AREA’S CHILLIEST–DIPPING TO 37 FRIDAY MORNING

As if on cue, there was a chill in the air Friday morning–only hours beyond the 8:03pm AUTUMNAL EQUINOX the point at which sun’s rays are falling nearly equally on the northern and southern hemispheres of our planet.

The 50-deg low at O’Hare and 52-deg low at Midway were the airports’ coolest readings since May 28 when O’Hare recorded a 49-deg low.

HERE ARE OTHER CHICAGO AREA FRIDAY MORNING (9/23) LOWS:

37 McHenry

37 Hebron, IN

37 LaPorte, IN

38 South Beloit

39 Sugar Grove

39 Lake Barrington

39 5NNE Shabbona

39 Valparaiso, IN

39 Pell Lake, WI (Walworth county)

40 Ashkum40 Bonfield

40 Midewin Tallgrass Prairie

41 Huntley

41 Lake Zurich

41 Kouts, IN

41 Johnsburg

41 Utica

41 Rochelle

41 Cary

42 Dwight

42 Elgin

42 Zion

42 Gurnee

42 Plainfield

42 Warrenville

42 Carol Stream

42 Roselawn, IN

42 Carpentersville

43 Frankfort

43 Genoa

43 Sycamore

43 Oswego

43 DeKalb

43 Crete

43 Rolling Meadows

43 Batavia

44 Westmont

44 Reddick

44 St. Charles

44 Portage, IN

44 Kankakee

44 West Chicago

44 Deerfield

44 Wonder Lake

44 Elburn

44 Coal City

44 Peotone

45 Hoffman Estates

45 Glen Ellyn

45 Wheaton

45 Lake Forest

46 Romeoville

45 Chebanse

45 Pleasant Prairie, WI

46 Naperville

46 Munster, IN

46 Marseilles

46 Elmhurst

46 Grayslake

46 Hawthorn Woods

47 Loves Park

48 East Chicago, IN

49 Hammond, IN

49 LaGrange

50 Evanston

50 Burns Harbor, IN

50 Kenosha Light

51 Elk Grove Village

52 Belmont Harbor-Chicago

54 Near Chicago’s Loop

56 Harrison-Dever Crib