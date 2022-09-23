CHICAGO RECORDS COOLEST MIN TEMP FRIDAY MORNING AT O’HARE IN NEARLY 4 MONTHS (SINCE MAY 28th): 50-DEG AT O’HARE–MIDWAY DIPS TO 52-DEG—MCHENRY & BOTH HEBRON and LA PORTE, INDIANA WERE THE AREA’S CHILLIEST–DIPPING TO 37 FRIDAY MORNING

As if on cue, there was a chill in the air Friday morning–only hours beyond the 8:03pm AUTUMNAL EQUINOX the point at which sun’s rays are falling nearly equally on the northern and southern hemispheres of our planet.

The 50-deg low at O’Hare and 52-deg low at Midway were the airports’ coolest readings since May 28 when O’Hare recorded a 49-deg low.

HERE ARE OTHER CHICAGO AREA FRIDAY MORNING (9/23) LOWS:

  • 37 McHenry
  • 37 Hebron, IN
  • 37 LaPorte, IN
  • 38 South Beloit
  • 39 Sugar Grove
  • 39 Lake Barrington
  • 39 5NNE Shabbona
  • 39 Valparaiso, IN
  • 39 Pell Lake, WI (Walworth county)
  • 40 Ashkum40 Bonfield
  • 40 Midewin Tallgrass Prairie
  • 41 Huntley
  • 41 Lake Zurich
  • 41 Kouts, IN
  • 41 Johnsburg
  • 41 Utica
  • 41 Rochelle
  • 41 Cary
  • 42 Dwight
  • 42 Elgin
  • 42 Zion
  • 42 Gurnee
  • 42 Plainfield
  • 42 Warrenville
  • 42 Carol Stream
  • 42 Roselawn, IN
  • 42 Carpentersville
  • 43 Frankfort
  • 43 Genoa
  • 43 Sycamore
  • 43 Oswego
  • 43 DeKalb
  • 43 Crete
  • 43 Rolling Meadows
  • 43 Batavia
  • 44 Westmont
  • 44 Reddick
  • 44 St. Charles
  • 44 Portage, IN
  • 44 Kankakee
  • 44 West Chicago
  • 44 Deerfield
  • 44 Wonder Lake
  • 44 Elburn
  • 44 Coal City
  • 44 Peotone
  • 45 Hoffman Estates
  • 45 Glen Ellyn
  • 45 Wheaton
  • 45 Lake Forest
  • 46 Romeoville
  • 45 Chebanse
  • 45 Pleasant Prairie, WI
  • 46 Naperville
  • 46 Munster, IN
  • 46 Marseilles
  • 46 Elmhurst
  • 46 Grayslake
  • 46 Hawthorn Woods
  • 47 Loves Park
  • 48 East Chicago, IN
  • 49 Hammond, IN
  • 49 LaGrange
  • 50 Evanston
  • 50 Burns Harbor, IN
  • 50 Kenosha Light
  • 51 Elk Grove Village
  • 52 Belmont Harbor-Chicago
  • 54 Near Chicago’s Loop
  • 56 Harrison-Dever Crib