FIRST, THE MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–Today provided an unseasonable preview of autumn—one WHICH WILL NOT LAST. Major warming lies ahead.

–Today’s low 60s were more typical of temps we expect to see a month from now in mid-October.

–While Monday’s 62-deg high was the coolest in more than 4 months (since 53 on May 6th)—temps will be back in the 80s by Thursday through the coming weekend. The high temp a year ago was 87.

–Readings could be flirting with 90-deg this time next week on Monday and Tuesday

–While today averaged nearly 9-deg BELOW NORMAL, temps from this coming Thursday through the following Wednesday will average 8 to 15-deg ABOVE NORMAL EACH DAY

–Based on an analysis of a whole range of model forecasts for Chicago, only 2 of the coming 15 days will see BELOW NORMAL TEMPS. That means warmer than normal mid and late Sept temps will dominate.

–There is NO INDICATION of anything in the way of rainfall in the coming week close to what has just transpired in recent days. IN FACT, a blend of model forecasts suggests the coming 7 days may see rains in the 0.30 to 0.40″ range–and not until a portion of the coming weekend.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: A good of cloudiness lingers, breezy and cool for the season. Several scattered light showers possible–but impacting perhaps 20% of the area. Low 56.

TUESDAY: Clearing early—–becoming sunny, a bit breezy but not as cool. High 75.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, seasonably cool. Low 57–but low 50s in a few cooler inland locations.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixed with some fair-weather clouds. Slowly day to day warming proceeds after a cool morning. But easterly lake breezes will hold shoreline and beach temps lower. High 79 but low 70s along Lake Michigan.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. Southerly winds take hold but turn in off Lake Michigan in the afternoon. High 82–but mid 70s lakeshore.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy from the south/southwest and warmer. High 85 with NO cooler along Lake Michigan. The warmth should be uniform across the area.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and breezy by and during the afternoon. High 85. (A few scattered nighttime thunderstorms may occur–but chances are viewed as limited at present).

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm. Breezy again by afternoon. Slight chance of an isolated shower or t-storm–but a majority of hours rain-free. High 83.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy, unseasonably warm and more humid. High approaching 90.