Another meteorological colleague whose work has always gone the extra mile and been exceptionally well done, Steve Bowen, who worked with AON Insurance here in Chicago for years, posts a fascinating analysis of this crazy U.S. wildfire season across the country.

With smoke in the air above us here in Chicago Wednesday–far from the Western fires that are producing it—Bowen’s analyses are timely.

BY THE WAY–Congratulations are in order for Steve Bowen, who will soon be moving to another giant in the insurance world, GALLAGHER RE. Steve is to assume the position of Chief Science Officer within Gallagher’s Global Analytics & Advisory.

A great move for someone whose body of work has been groundbreaking, spectacularly well researched and beautifully illustrated.

Steve’s ability to visualize all he analyzes has always struck me as similar to the spectacular visuals created by renowned tornado researcher–the late Dr. Theodore Fujita of the University of Chicago.

Here’s the announcement of Steve Bowen’s move.