FIRST, THE WEATHER HEADLINES

–Rainfall through late afternoon Thursday has amounted to 0.32″ at O’Hare and 0.16″ at Midway

–WE’RE DRY OVERALL in the city! Through yesterday, Chicago O’Hare measured roughly a quarter the normal amount of rain for the 30-day period which began back on July 25—having received only 1.06″ of rain instead of 4.10″ considered normal.

–Clouds and the scattered of morning showers lobbed about 10-deg off our high temp today holding Chicago to a max in the mid 70s (it was 85-deg yesterday/Wednesday).

–We’re on the precipice of the final full weekend of climatological summer (June, July and August) and the final weekend of August 2022.

–We may still pick a shower or thunderstorm over 30% of the area this evening and early tonight. But a cold front will pass shifting winds to the NORTH by morning and shutting down rain prospects.

–A strengthening, FULL FETCH (in other words, FULL LENGTH OF LAKE MICHIGAN) NORTH/NORTHEAST WIND FLOW is to develop over Lake Michigan Friday into Friday night—just the sort of wind which has time to build waves on its trek down the near 300 miles of lake water while spinning up shoreline rip currents.

–Swimmers beware Friday! A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT outlining these risks has been issued Friday through late Friday night with waves to build to 3 to 6 ft and wind gusts to top 25 mph at times Friday. Should make it rough for area mariners Friday and Friday night.

–With a 280-mile-long trek over cool lake water anticipated by the time Friday’s NNE winds blow into Chicago Friday, air temps will be noticeably lower as the day proceeds–topping out at 76 inland–but holding to the mid to upper 60s on area beaches.

–A fair amount of cloudiness may be in place as Friday opens with low 60-degree ground level dew points, but the air is to dry, and presumably more and more sunshine will come onto the scene.

–Temps begin a rebound over the weekend, and so will humidities. Though Saturday will open with dew points in the upper 50s to around 60 (indicating fairly comfortable humidity levels as the day gets underway), humidities will be rising by nightfall and we head into a muggy air mass with upper 60 and low 70-deg dewpoints Sunday and Monday. This sets the stage for some scattered thunderstorms with chances at: 22% late Sunday; 44% Sunday night; 48% Monday and 26% Monday night.

–Daytime highs will make a move on 90-deg Sunday. Whether they make it will depend on the build-up of clouds expected in in the warmth and humidity and also whether thunderstorms pop Sunday afternoon–something given a 20% chance of occurring right now. We’re predicting an 89 for Sunday at the moment—but were a 90 to occur, something which isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility in parts of the Chicago area, it would mark only the 4th time this month an official 90-deg high has been reached at O’Hare. It would likely be the final 90 of August and would close the month (which happens at midnight next Wednesday night) with half the 90s which occurred last week.

–A period of cooler, far less humid weather takes hold next week from Wednesday through the remainder of the work week as a broad early autumn Canadian high-pressure drift into the area under a northwesterly steering flow aloft. Dew points, a measure of atmospheric moisture, are to slip into the 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday producing an air mass which is quite at home in the opening days of September 2022. (September begins Thursday).

HERE’S THE LATEST CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: Peeks of evening sun through the evening clouds and humid. Spotty showers, some possibly thundery–but impacting only 30% of the area. Rather cloudy overnight, winds freshen (strengthen from the NW then NORTH). Low 66.

FRIDAY: Clouds break and diminishing allowing increasing sunshine by and during the afternoon. Breezy and cooler with lowering humidities. High 76–but mid to upper 60s on area beaches.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cooler and not as humid. Low 60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable temps. Modestly cooling on area beaches with the day’s east winds. High 83–but mid 70s lakeshore.

SUNDAY: Clouds and mixed sun, warmer and more humid. Chance of a few scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms likely impacting only 20% of the metro area.–but increasing to 40 to 50% coverage at night.. High 89.

SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY: Clouds and some mixed daytime sun Monday, warm and quite humid. Several clusters of thunderstorms with rain-free periods between. Low Sunday night 71. High Monday 83.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm but with lowering humidity. High 82–but mid 70s lakeshore in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Generous sunshine, cooler. Noticeably reduced humidity. High Wednesday 79. Thursday’s high 76–but cooler each day on the lakeshore.