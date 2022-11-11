FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–Temps started at 61-deg at midnight and have dropped to the low 40s late Friday.

–Chicago area temps Friday afternoon across the Greater Chicago area were running 26 to 40-deg colder than the same time yesterday.

–A MARKEDLY COLDER PATTERN is settling in and will produce BELOW NORMAL TEMPS each of the coming 15 days—which takes us through this weekend, next week, the following weekend and into the week which follows.

–Satellite imagery shows a good deal of cloudiness spreading toward the Chicago area—clouds which are to produce scattered flurries in Saturday’s predawn and off and on Saturday due to cold, unstable air aloft.

–Lake effect snow or mixed snow, sleet and rain showers are to blow into sections of northwest Indiana and across the lake in Michigan—particularly from LaPorte County, Indiana eastward Sat into Sunday morning.

–The COLD AIR IS TO HANG TOUGH next week when temps next week are to average nearly 12-deg BELOW NORMAL–a jarring 21-deg drop from this week’s average temp.

–151 years of weather observations here reveals 79% of Novembers have at some point produced some measurable snow. The chill next week—and two systems, one toward Tuesday and into Wed morning and a second a week from tomorrow (Saturday next week) will be candidates for producing a wintry mix or possibly some snow that could stick. This is hardly a sure thing at this distance—but worth monitoring.

HERE’S MY LATEST CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (11/11/2022):

TONIGHT: Clouding over, breezy and much colder. A few flurries possible late. Low 31.

SATURDAY: Cloudier than not, blustery and cold. Sporadic snow flurries. Lake effect snow or mixed snow, sleet and rain showers in parts of northwest Indiana—primarily from La Porte and eastern Porter county eastward. High 36—wind chills from the mid 20s to low 30s. (Note: Highs 33-deg colder than last Saturday).

SATURDAY NIGHT: Some flurries possible early, then clouds break, cold and breezy. Low 26.

SUNDAY: Opens with sun but clouds re-develop. Continued cold and breezy. High 41.

MONDAY: A good deal of cloudiness—peeks of sun but limited. Cold. High 41.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Some periods of snow or a wintry mix likely. High 37.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Widespread cloudiness—the chill persists. Chance of some snow, rain or a mix Wednesday. And a few snow showers or flurries possible Thursday. High Wednesday 36. Thursday’s high 33.

FRIDAY: Cloudiness persists, windy and cold. Passing flurries are possible at times. High 33.