HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST FOR NOV 1, 2022—plus TUESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES and the LATEST NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TREND FORECASTS

FIRST, THE TUESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–November, typically Chicago’s fastest cooling month, opened on a mild note today—nearly 20-deg warmer than the 49-deg high a year ago on Nov. 1.

–November normals drop from 55/40 on Nov 1 to 42/29 on Nov 30. November comes in 12.7-deg cooler than October on average and typically sees 1.8″ of snow.

–Days continue to shorten in November—but the rate at which they shorten slows. Early November sees days shorten by just under 2.5 minutes. By month’s end that slows to just under 1.5 mins per day. OVERALL, November sees a loss of 58 minutes of daylight.

–WE’VE ENTERED AN UNSEASONABLY MILD PERIOD. Temps from Wednesday through Sunday will average 14-deg ABOVE NORMAL—an eye-catching surplus.

–Daytime highs in the low 70s from Wednesday into Friday will come in at late September levels. In other words, the high temps we see the next few days will be the equivalent of the temps we generally see 5 to 6-weeks earlier. Normal highs in that period are 54 to 54-deg which means daytime highs will be as much as 16 to 20-deg ABOVE NORMAL.

–Winds will continue light into Wednesday and some areas of fog is likely to form again overnight—then burn off amid generous sun on Wednesday

–The remainder of the week will see strengthening southerly winds with gusts building to 30+ mph Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons.

–These south winds will tap Gulf moisture which leads us into a cloudier weather regime Thursday, Friday and Saturday with shower and t-storm chances building—particularly Friday night into Saturday night. Rising moisture levels will also hold nighttime temps higher during that period with nighttime lows likely to stay at or above 50-deg.

RAIN CHANCES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

THU: 0%THU NIGHT: 5%FRI: 15%FRI NIGHT: 40%SAT: 70%SAT NIGHT: 60%SUN: 15%MON: 15%

–Rains break, skies allow mixed sun Sunday and Monday.

–A COOLER—THEN COLDER PATTERN TAKES HOLD next week with TEMPS DROPPING BELOW NORMAL FROM THURSDAY NEXT WEEK FORWARD INTO EARLY THE FOLLOWING WEEK. Monday 60s fall to 50s Tuesday and Wed—then 40s a week from Thursday through the following weekend

HERE’S MY TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cooling quickly post sunset—but still modestly above normal. Patchy fog develops, especially in normally cooler locations. Low 45—but upper 30s cooler inland locations.

WEDNESDAY: Fog patches burn off, becoming sunny and mild for the season. HIGH 72—but easterly lake breezes mean low 60s on area beaches.

WED NIGHT: A few scattered clouds, not as cool. Low 52 in the city—but mid 40s inland.

THURSDAY: Sunshine yields to incoming clouds, turning windy and continued unseasonably mild. High 73—a temperature nearly 20-degrees above normal.

FRIDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, windy again, especially in the afternoon when gusts topping 30 mph are likely. Chance of a few isolated afternoon or evening showers. High 72.

SATURDAY: Windy and mild. Clusters of showers and possible t-storms impacting up to 70% of the area. High 69.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and while still well above normal—a few degrees cooler than Saturday. High 66.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. An east/southeast wind off Lake Michigan will limit shoreline warming modestly. High 62—but 50s along Lake Michigan.

TUESDAY: More clouds—but with mixed sun, breezy. Chance of a few showers. High 56.