FIRST, THE LATEST WEATHER HEADLINES:

—-Far northwest suburban area have enjoyed sunshine even as a second day of northeast winds has continued to pump low clouds into the area

–With a high of 69 and a low of 67—the Labor Day temp has varied only 2-degrees–and the average temp for the day (67-deg) is Chicago coolest in just under a month–since a 68-deg average temp back on August 12th.

—Clouds will break at times tonight and Tuesday. But modeling continues to suggest a few brief light showers or sprinkles may occur with Tuesday’s sun/cloud mix and a third consecutive day of east/northeast winds.

—It’s to be a week of slowly warming and primarily ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS and, beyond a few very spotty, sprinkly light showers Tuesday impacting perhaps 10 to 20% of the metro area, there’s no rain expected.

–Temps are to return to the 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday—and NEAR 80 Wednesday, with the exception of lake breezes which will lower shoreline and beach temps a bit each afternoon

–The coming weekend will see humidities begin to surge and, along with them, chances for some scattered showers and t-storms.

–Current predictions of rain probabilities will rise from 8% Friday to 27% Fri night; 45% Saturday; 38% Sat night and 35% Sunday.

HERE IS THE CHICAGO METRO FORECAST ISSUED LABOR DAY (MONDAY) AFTERNOON 9/5/2022:

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, a bit cooler–but seasonable for early September. Low 67–but low 60s outlying areas.

TUESDAY: Mixed sun amid some cloudy periods, a little warmer–though cooling east/northwest winds will continue to come ashore off Lake Michigan. A spotty light shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out–but impacting only 10 to 20% of the area. High 78–but low to mid 70s beaches.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 63.

WEDNESDAY: A good deal of sunshine, a little warmer. Some cottony fair weather clouds, particularly away from Lake Michigan. High 79–but low to mid-70s again on area beaches.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer–until clouds begin increasing later Friday. High Thursday 83. Friday’s high 85.

SATURDAY AND SAT NIGHT: More cloudy than not, humidities increase. Growing prospects for showers, some possibly thundery over up to half the area Saturday afternoon–and sporadic showers or t-storms possible Saturday night. High Saturday 83. Low Saturday night 63.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with gusty east/northeast winds and occasional showers. A modest chance of isolated thunder. High Sunday 76. Monday’s high 73–but cooler each day on the Lake Michigan shoreline.