The Associated Press (AP) is reporting Tuesday that China’s largest freshwater lake has shrunk to 25% capacity.

Workers are digging trenches to keep the water flowing to one of the country’s primary rice producing regions.



In this aerial photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, water flows through chanels in the lake bed of Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake, in eastern China’s Jiangxi Province, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. With China’s biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. (Wan Xiang/Xinhua via AP)

What’s interesting is the fact this is usually the time of year that seasonal rains trigger flooding and related landslides.

The heat/drought combo is far reaching. Axios’ Andrew Freedman reported Monday that the heat wave has entered its 70th day and is unrivaled over the term of Chinese weather records.

State media there is reporting 260 weather stations in the county have recorded their hottest temps ever.

The accompanying drought is so severe, hydroelectric power production has suffered severe cutbacks and factories have closed.

It’s also boosting electricity use for, among other things, air conditioning.

There appears to be atmospheric links between China’s heat & drought and the heat and drought which has been plaguing Europe this summer.

Even bird migratory patterns have been impacted.

