HERE’S WHAT’S INTERESTING—THE VERY PATTERN driving record heat in the West is to TEMPER THE WARMTH IN CHICAGO–while sustaining a comfortably warm temp regime we move toward and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend and into the opening days of September 2022 and the three-month climatological Fall period (Sept, Oct and Nov 2022).

What’s more, high pressure to our north over the Labor Day weekend is to set up northeast ground level winds which will into the city and area beaches off Lake Michigan, a development which will lower temps–but not radically.

It may set up a chop on Lake Michigan which is something our weekend mariners and swimmers there will have to monitor.

Check out the persistence of the upper air warm air dome out West and the Northwest steering winds which come into the Midwest around its northern and eastern flank delivering warmth but generally without stifling humidities.