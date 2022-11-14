THE MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.

–Later this week, from Thursday night through Saturday, the area’s first arctic outbreak hits with nighttime temps dipping into the teens Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights–VERY COLD for a time of year when normal lows are in the low to mid 30s.

–Precip Tuesday is to reach Chicago as snow between 5 and 7am—earlier west.

–East winds off the 51-deg waters of Lake Michigan plus rising dew points as the air becomes saturated with moisture will lead to all snow transitioning to a wintry mix, particularly lakeside counties by and during the afternoon. That’s going to lead to a huge west to east snow accumulation variation.

–Inland areas, away from the warmth of Lake Michigan, are likely to see more snow and may, as a result, see more accumulation. Totals in the 2 to 5″ range may occur while totals along the immediate lakeshore may taper to an inch or less. South suburban areas including northwest Indiana may see 1 to 2″ tallies away from the warmth of Lake Michigan.

–The just completed weekend came in 22-deg colder than last—-and this coming week is to average a jarring 23-deg colder than last—coming in 14-deg below normal overall.

–The chill continues into next week—though next week looks likely to end up 4-deg milder than this week. Still, next week’s Chicago temps are to average nearly 7-deg below normal.

HERE’S OUR MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

…..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6am TUESDAY THROUGH 6am WEDNESDAY…..

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy and cold. Snow developing toward morning—reaching the city from the southwest 5 to 7 am, in time for Tuesday morning’s rush hour. Low 27.

TUESDAY: Snowy and breezy with precipitation changing to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain lakeside counties. A slushy cover of wet snow possible on colder outdoor surfaces—except very limited accumulations if any along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline building to as much as 1 to 4″ northwest sections toward western Lake County, IL into McHenry and Boone counties west toward Rockford and north into southern Wisconsin. South suburbs may see half inch to 1″ totals. High 35—except colder lows 30s north and west.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Periods of wet snow—and some snow or a wintry mix at times along Lake Michigan. Breezy, chilly and raw Low 30.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Snowy at times. Some additional accumulation likely. High 36.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, windy and colder. Chance for snow showers and flurries at times. Wind gusts top 30 mph at times adding to the biting chill. High Thursday 31—but only 23 Friday—a reading 20-25 degrees below normal. Wind chills Friday: 5 to 12 ABOVE.

SATURDAY: Cloudy spells windy and cold. High 27—a temp 20-deg BELOW NORMAL. Wind chills: 10 to 20 ABOVE.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Sun and mixed clouds, cold and breezy. High 33.