FIRST, THE MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–The just completed weekend came on 7-deg warmer than last weekend

–Thundery overnight rains, with their dramatic lightning displays and hail reports in parts of the area, totaled just 0.03″ at Midway Airport, 0.44″ at O’Hare and as much as 1.88″ at Arlington Heights

–Up to 9,000 cloud to ground lightning strikes occurred between 8pm Sun night and 2am CDT Monday morning, according the National Weather Service

–Temps are to flirt with 90-deg Tuesday–but cool dramatically to the 60s later in the week on Thursday and Friday–just in time for the astronomical beginning of the fall, 2022 season at 8:04 pm Thursday evening

–A 90 deg high Tuesday would make it the warmest day in over a month–in fact in 6 weeks here–the previous warmest being 95 on August 6th.

–The coolest air since last May (in 4 months) may see temps Friday only in the low or mid 60s.

HERE’S THE MONDAY (9/19/2022) CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Temps similar to last night’s. Chance of an isolated showers in a few spots toward morning. Low 61.

TUESDAY: Possible thunderstorms in the morning. Then a sun/cloud mix emerges, turning windy, warmer and noticeably more humid. High 90–potentially the warmest high temp in 6 weeks.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance of a t-storm or two. Low 7.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning thunderstorm, then partly sunny, becoming breezy, cooler and less humid. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy, noticeably cooler and less humid. High 68.

FRIDAY: Cool–potentially the coolest daytime temp since May– with initial sun giving way to an incoming overcast. Chance of scattered light shower late or at night. High 63.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and milder. High 74.

SUNDAY: Showery in the morning, some clearing in the afternoon and/or evening. High 72.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. High 67.