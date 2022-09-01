

It’s the West’s hottest, longest lasting spell of heat of the year–and it’s to last not only through the Labor Day weekend but well into next week in portions of the region—including California. The heat is making news there on multiple fronts–raising health concerns, boosting the fire risk (fires are already burning) and straining the electric grid as air conditioning use surges.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office which serves the Los Angeles area from Oxnard, CA writes of abnormally warm overnight temps:

“Stunning overnight LOW temperatures. Many areas stayed in the 70’s all night. 80’s common in the San Fernando Valley. 90’s common in the foothills and windier valleys, including 96 at Tuna Canyon near Malibu. The lack of overnight relief is one reason this Heatwave is DANGEROUS.”

The failure of nighttime temps to drop off was behind Chicago’s devastating death toll in the July 1995 heat episode here, this area’s most deadly natural disaster. More than 700 perished here in the record heat at the time underscoring that heat isn’t merely an inconvenience–EXTREME HEAT is deadly.

Cooling centers have been opened in the Los Angeles area and others out West and the heat is fostering poor air quality and producing an elevated fire risk.

Two constructions workers load timbers onto the roof of a minivan in Los Angeles, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. California is in a state of emergency as a brutal heat wave brings the threat of power outages and wildfires. Forecasters say many areas will see triple-digit temperatures through Labor Day, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioners and strain the electrical grid. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Electrician Manuel Contreras originally from Guerrero, Mexico, works under extreme temperatures inside an underground concrete electrical utility vault built for a new housing complex in Los Angeles Thursday, July 8, 2021. As outlandish as the killer heatwave that struck the Pacific Northwest was, it fits into a decades-long pattern of uneven summer warming across the United States. The West is getting roasted by hotter summer days while the East Coast is getting swamped by hotter and stickier summer nights, an analysis of decades of U.S. summer weather data by The Associated Press shows. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A man rests in the shade under a tree in Los Angeles, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. California is in a state of emergency as a brutal heat wave brings the threat of power outages and wildfires. Forecasters say many areas will see triple-digit temperatures through Labor Day, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioners and strain the electrical grid. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A helicopter drops water over a flareup alongside the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park while fighting the Border Fire, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Fire crews work a wildfire on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Mariela Gaxiola carries her dog to her car after a flare up from the Border Fire approached the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Tecate Port of Entry, connecting Tecate, Calif., with Tecate, Mexico, sits closed Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, along the border in Tecate, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A hiker walks along an unpaved section of Mulholland Drive Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

Stephanie Williams, 60, cools off with water from a hydrant in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley on Wednesday, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Victor Tejada and his dog cool off with water from a hydrant in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley on Wednesday, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Louis Spaci, visiting from France, works out, amid triple digit temperatures in various parts of Southern California Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A shirtless skateboarder sweats amid triple digit temperatures in various parts of Southern California Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Paskal Pawlicki from My Friends House Foundation, hands a bottle of water to a homeless man in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley on Wednesday, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Dog owners arrive during the early morning hours to attempt to beat the heat at the Sepulveda Basin Dog Park in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley on Wednesday, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A visitor walks under palm trees amid triple digit temperatures in various parts of Southern California Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Emily Medina, 4, of Chino, cools off in the splash pad at Monte Vista Park in Chino, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits as a heat wave that is forecast to last all week.(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

THE HEAT IS MAKING NEWS

Says Forbes of the heat, “The heat wave in California is the latest in a series of blistering summer heat waves across the country. Oakland and San Francisco broke daily heat records on June 21, when the temperature hit 98 degrees, taking down a daily record in Oakland that stood since 1954. Records have also fallen this summer in Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Ore., Boston, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Atlanta. A heat wave in Europe killed more than 2,000 people in Spain and Portugal, and fueled wildfires in Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal. During that heat wave, the United Kingdom also hit its hottest day on record, reaching 104 degrees in southern England.”

HERE’S how the Associated Press is reporting on the late season heat wave.