THE RECORD HEAT WAVE IN THE WEST HAS BEEN ONGOING FOR A WEEK–LONGER IN SECTIONS OF THE WEST—AND IS PREDICTED TO CONTINUE THE REMAINDER OF THE WORK WEEK–BREAKING RECORDS–INCLUDING ALL TIME SEPTEMBER TEMP RECORDS—PROVOKING FIRES WHICH ARE FILLING SKIES OVER HALF THE U.S. WITH SMOKE ROTATING AROUND A VAST DOME OF HOT AIR.
A terrific visualization of a dome of heat, like the one broiling much of the West, has been produced by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Maps of high temps in the region lay out the extent of the region being impacted. Hot temps extend from California and the Interior Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies into the Plains. With air conditioning use soaring, pleas from utility officials to conserve electricity are being heard across California.
Temps in downtown Los Angeles have reach 96-deg and higher every day this month–a month running more than 11-deg above normal– and in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the high was 109 Monday (Labor Day), highs through the remainder of the work will top 100-deg this week with Sept currently running more than 8-deg above normal.
Andrew Freedman, writing of the heat wave for Axios, listed some of the records which occurred Monday (Labor Day):
- 112°F: High temperature set at Ukiah Municipal Airport, California, on Sept. 5.-102°F: High in Great Falls, Montana, on Sept. 3, setting a monthly record.
- 104°F: High temperature in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a preliminary monthly record that could be surpassed in coming days.-103°F: High temperature in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3, a monthly record. The city may tie its record for the most consecutive 100-degree days on record, with 10.
- 115°F: Forecast high temperature in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday. This would break the city’s all-time high for any month, as well as its September record.
- 94°F: Forecast high in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, which is about 20°F above average for the date.
