A terrific visualization of a dome of heat, like the one broiling much of the West, has been produced by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Maps of high temps in the region lay out the extent of the region being impacted. Hot temps extend from California and the Interior Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies into the Plains. With air conditioning use soaring, pleas from utility officials to conserve electricity are being heard across California.

Temps in downtown Los Angeles have reach 96-deg and higher every day this month–a month running more than 11-deg above normal– and in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the high was 109 Monday (Labor Day), highs through the remainder of the work will top 100-deg this week with Sept currently running more than 8-deg above normal.

Andrew Freedman, writing of the heat wave for Axios, listed some of the records which occurred Monday (Labor Day):

112°F: High temperature set at Ukiah Municipal Airport, California, on Sept. 5.-102°F: High in Great Falls, Montana, on Sept. 3, setting a monthly record.

104°F: High temperature in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a preliminary monthly record that could be surpassed in coming days.-103°F: High temperature in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3, a monthly record. The city may tie its record for the most consecutive 100-degree days on record, with 10.

115°F: Forecast high temperature in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday. This would break the city’s all-time high for any month, as well as its September record.

94°F: Forecast high in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, which is about 20°F above average for the date.

Michael Williams cools off with a popsicle and a bag of ice as the temperature in Santa Rosa, Calif., pushes 112 degrees, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The items were donated by a group of community members in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Amid 112 degree heat, Angel Martinez uses her remaining water to cool off at her encampment with Jerry Fullington along Santa Rosa Ave., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

A bicyclist passes a bank sign displaying a temperature of 116 degree in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The National Weather Service reported temperatures over 112 mark in the Sacramento area. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A Cal Fire helicopter drops retardant as the sun begins to set while battling a three-alarm vegetation fire near Cummings Skyway in Martinez, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Fire crews helped extinguish the fire that had scorched over 125 acres. Ranchers transported animals from the area as aircrafts doused the area with water. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

A helicopter drops water on a three-alarm vegetation fire near Cummings Skyway in Martinez, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Fire crews helped extinguish the fire that had scorched over 125 acres. Ranchers transported animals from the area as aircrafts doused the area with water. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

A Cal Fire helicopter lands to pick up firefighters after battling a three-alarm vegetation fire near Cummings Skyway in Martinez, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 Fire crews helped extinguish the fire that had scorched over 125 acres. Ranchers transported animals from the area as aircrafts doused the area with water. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Surfers catch the sunrise swell at Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, as a severe heat wave gripped the state. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

A man creates giant soap suds bubbles at dawn Monday, Sept. 5, on the Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Calif., as a severe heat wave gripped the state. Most of California’s 39 million people are facing sweltering weather. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

With a temperature of 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degree Celsius), people cool off in the Russian River in Healdsburg, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Children play in the water at Crissy Field as temperatures rise, in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.(Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

With a temperature of 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), a young woman cools off in the Russian River in Healdsburg, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

