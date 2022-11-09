BRRRRRRR! BIG PATTERN CHANGE ON THE WAY–IT’S TO BRING THE CHICAGO AREA ITS COLDEST WEATHER OF THE SEASON—and will be jarring for many after the flirtation with 70s we predict on Thursday–What’s to be the coldest air in 7 months should lock in BY the weekend

Check out the predicted Chicago’s temp departures over the coming 15 days. The panels you see here show how far temps will vary from normal in each 5-day period out to 15 days. The forecasts are generated by the National Weather Service’s “GFS” model.

WOULDN’T BE SURPRISING TO SEE SOME SNOW FLURRIES FLY IN THE NEXT 2 WEEKS AS WELL

The appearance of snow flurries–even some sticking snow–in November is hardly out of the ordinary from this point forward. Chicago weather history tells us 109 of the past 138 years–that’s 79% of them—dating back the the 1884-85 snow season—-have actually seen at least SOME measurable or “sticking” November snow.At present, we don’t see any indications of any significant snow–instead, just a few flurries are indicated at the moment in the next 1-2 weeks. But we will monitor.

SO HOW LIKELY ARE FLURRIES IN THE NEXT 2 WEEKS?

Of the ten most recent computer runs for each of these models, here’s how many of those runs suggest at least some flurries at some point here in Chicago over the coming 2 weeks:National Weather Service GFS model: 7 of the 10 most recent runsNational Weather Service “GEFS”: 7 of the 10 most recent runsEnvironment Canada’s “GEM” model: 9 of the 10 most recent runsEuropean Centre’s ensemble model: 7 of 10 recent runs

Early season snow TENDS NOT TO STICK AROUND VERY LONG so early in the season–the ground is simply too warm. But it’s appearance on the scene here certainly signals the inevitable colder months of winter loom.

WHAT A CHANGE LIES AHEAD!

The incoming chill by the weekend and a spotty snow flurry potential on occasion in coming weeks is something to keep in mind—particularly amid Wednesday’s “warm” afternoon upper 60s and Thursday’s near record mid 70s here in Chicago.