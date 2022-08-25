A cold frontal passage Thursday evening and the FULL FETCH “NNE” winds running into Chicago the length of Lake Michigan Friday into Friday evening set the stage for a new round of waves and rip currents. Winds which travel down the length of the lake have plenty of time to transfer energy to the lake surface—-building waves in the process. Rip currents come onto the scene as well. Swimmers and mariners alike will find conditions on Lake Michigan and area beaches challenging Friday as a result.

MEANTIME–THURSDAY’S POLLEN DATA is in from Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitline Walker at Loyola Medicine.

THURSDAY’S POLLEN INFO:

  • Trees – absent
  • Grass – absent
  • Molds – high
  • Ragweed – moderate
  • Other Weeds – high

And the Lake Michigan water temps are in from NWS-Chicago:

SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE, IL
905 AM CDT Thu Aug 25, 2022

LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…

  • CHICAGO SHORE……….65.
  • CHICAGO CRIB……….72.
  • CHICAGO BUOY……….72.
  • WILMETTE BUOY……….71.
  • WAUKEGAN BUOY……….68.
  • WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….71.
  • MICHIGAN CITY……….68.
  • MICHIGAN CITY BUOY……….72.
  • SOUTH MID LAKE BUOY……….73.
  • NORTH MID LAKE BUOY……….72.

The Michigan City water temperature sensor is located at a water intake one mile offshore and 60 feet below water surface. It is read every day of the year.