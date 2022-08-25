A cold frontal passage Thursday evening and the FULL FETCH “NNE” winds running into Chicago the length of Lake Michigan Friday into Friday evening set the stage for a new round of waves and rip currents. Winds which travel down the length of the lake have plenty of time to transfer energy to the lake surface—-building waves in the process. Rip currents come onto the scene as well. Swimmers and mariners alike will find conditions on Lake Michigan and area beaches challenging Friday as a result.
MEANTIME–THURSDAY’S POLLEN DATA is in from Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitline Walker at Loyola Medicine.
THURSDAY’S POLLEN INFO:
- Trees – absent
- Grass – absent
- Molds – high
- Ragweed – moderate
- Other Weeds – high
And the Lake Michigan water temps are in from NWS-Chicago:
SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE, IL
905 AM CDT Thu Aug 25, 2022
LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…
- CHICAGO SHORE……….65.
- CHICAGO CRIB……….72.
- CHICAGO BUOY……….72.
- WILMETTE BUOY……….71.
- WAUKEGAN BUOY……….68.
- WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….71.
- MICHIGAN CITY……….68.
- MICHIGAN CITY BUOY……….72.
- SOUTH MID LAKE BUOY……….73.
- NORTH MID LAKE BUOY……….72.
The Michigan City water temperature sensor is located at a water intake one mile offshore and 60 feet below water surface. It is read every day of the year.