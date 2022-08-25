A cold frontal passage Thursday evening and the FULL FETCH “NNE” winds running into Chicago the length of Lake Michigan Friday into Friday evening set the stage for a new round of waves and rip currents. Winds which travel down the length of the lake have plenty of time to transfer energy to the lake surface—-building waves in the process. Rip currents come onto the scene as well. Swimmers and mariners alike will find conditions on Lake Michigan and area beaches challenging Friday as a result.

MEANTIME–THURSDAY’S POLLEN DATA is in from Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitline Walker at Loyola Medicine.

THURSDAY’S POLLEN INFO:

Trees – absent

Grass – absent

Molds – high

Ragweed – moderate

Other Weeds – high

And the Lake Michigan water temps are in from NWS-Chicago:

SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE, IL

905 AM CDT Thu Aug 25, 2022

LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…

CHICAGO SHORE……….65.

CHICAGO CRIB……….72.

CHICAGO BUOY……….72.

WILMETTE BUOY……….71.

WAUKEGAN BUOY……….68.

WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….71.

MICHIGAN CITY……….68.

MICHIGAN CITY BUOY……….72.

SOUTH MID LAKE BUOY……….73.

NORTH MID LAKE BUOY……….72.

The Michigan City water temperature sensor is located at a water intake one mile offshore and 60 feet below water surface. It is read every day of the year.