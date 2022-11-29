FIRST, THE TUESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–BIG CHANGES LOOM—and amid strong winds in the coming 24 hours.

–Temps today hit 58—a late October level—but plunge to December/January levels Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will come in 30-deg colder than today—and with wind chills factored, the air Wed is to feel 40-deg colder than today’s ABOVE NORMAL 50s. The 58 today was 16-deg ABOVE NORMAL.

–STRONG WINDS FIGURE PROMINENTLY in tonight’s forecasts for the coming 7 days. Wind gusts are to top 40 mph in Chicago in 3 of the coming 7 days–tomorrow (Wed), Thursday and Saturday

–Rains, possibly evening isolated thunder—exit the area by 10pm then temps plunge. By morning temps will have dropped into the mid 20s with wind chills in the mid-teens—where they’ll stay as winds howl Wednesday.

–We’re getting into a classic high wind set up later tonight through Wednesday and into Wed night as powerful low level westerly winds align with upper-level jet stream winds. It’s an atmospheric set-up in which high winds aloft can mix down to the surface where a tight pressure gradient will already be producing powerful winds. Wind gusts on Wednesday may approach 50 mph.

–The TEMP GYRATIONS I mentioned yesterday are to remain a prominent feature of Chicago’s weather in the days ahead—with frigid arctic air giving way a bit later Thursday—but yielding to MUCH MILDER TEMPS Friday into Friday night. Temps return to the 50s then plunge in a gusty WNW wind Saturday.

–December’s arrival Thursday begins the 3-day Dec/Jan/Feb meteorological/climatological winter season—yet the next storm which sweeps into the area will be a rain producer here early next week. A snowstorm of some note can’t be ruled out north of us in upstate Wisconsin. We’ll have to monitor future storm track forecasts to more accurately place precip type and placement.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (11/29/2022)

…POWERFUL WINDS GUSTS ARE DUE TONIGHT REACHING 40 MPH AT TIME AND APPROACHING 50 MPH WEDNESDAY….

TONIGHT: Rain, isolated thunder is possible—exit the area after this evening—then partial clearing, very wind and turning much colder. Temps plunge to 24 by morning with wind chills dropping to the mid-teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very windy and much colder. Temps are 30-deg colder and with wind chills will feel 40-deg colder than today. High 28—but wind chills remain in the teens.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, blustery and cold. Low 19.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 36.

FRIDAY: Cloudier than not, quite windy and significantly milder. High 55. Scattered showers possible Friday night.

SATURDAY: Clearing, windy and colder. High 43 but falling through the 30s into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: More clouds, chilly. High 37.

MONDAY: Rain developing, windy and chilly. High 41.

TUESDAY: Rain may wind down mixed with some snowflakes. Windy and colder. High 38—but steady or falling.