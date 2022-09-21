FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY WEATHER HEADLINE

–GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY—Chicago is in for its biggest temp drop and coolest period in coming days since 4 months ago in May

–The first back-to-back daytime 60s are predicted Thursday and Friday

–Autumn begins astronomically at 8:04 pm Thursday evening–the so-called AUTUMNAL EQUINOX. Days and nights in both hemispheres of our planet are of nearly equal length on the equinox.

–Temps Thursday afternoon will come in 15 to 20-deg cooler than today–a big change

–Gusty “NNW” winds are to churn Lake Michigan producing waves of 6 ft. and higher and producing rip currents. That’s the basis of the BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT which kicks in later tonight and runs into Thursday night

–Gusts to 30 mph lock in later tonight and continue Thursday on the front side of a Canadian high-pressure system

–Temps bounce back Saturday–but a second COOL SHOT, potentially stronger than the one expected the next two days, rides in Sunday and the first half of next week

–Longer range projections return ABOVE NORMAL temps to the area beginning the back half of next week

HERE’S MY LATEST CHICAGO METRO FORECAST:

……BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT issued along Lake Michigan for building waves and rip currents later tonight into Thursday night…….

TONIGHT: Windy, much cooler and less humid. Partly cloudy with temps by morning 20-degree cooler than this morning. Low 53–with some upper 40s northwest and far west suburbs.

THURSDAY: Sunshine mixed with fair weather clouds, windy and much cooler. Gusts to 30 mph are likely. High 68—a 15 to 20-deg drop from today’s highs.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler with initially gusty winds easing. Cool. Low 50–but some mid 40s likely away from the city and lake.

FRIDAY: Clouding over with the coolest daytime temps since last May (in 4 months). Chance of sprinkles or light showers late. Better chance of some light showers at night. High 63.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, windy and warmer. More clouds and the chance of several showers late in the day at night–a few possibly thundery. High Saturday 74.

SUNDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, windy and cooler. Chance of a few spotty showers with many rain-free hours between. High 68.

MONDAY: Mixed sun and clouds, windy and cool. High 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool. A few scattered showers or some passing sprinkles possible. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High 66.