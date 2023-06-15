A BACK-DOOR COLD FRONT hit right on schedule Thursday—sweeping into the city just after 11am.

Strong, post-frontal NNE winds swept falling temps into the area riding gusts of 25 mph. Temps at the time the front arrived had hit 88 at Elwood in Will county, 86 at Oswego and Plainfield, 83 at Midway and 80 at O’Hare. But the warmth wasn’t long for the area.

As those readings were being recorded, air temps up and down the southern Lake Michigan shoreline—from southeast Wisconsin south to northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana— crashed into the mid 50s. There was a 33-deg temp spread across the cold front as it reached the Chicago area with lakeside temps by early afternoon down to 55 at Waukegan Harbor, Wilmette, the offshore Harrison-Dever Crib and the Kenosha harbor light, with a 56 deg temp at Lake Forest—and readings of 56 at Burns Harbor, IN and 57 at Michigan City, IN.

Canadian wildfire smoke continues aloft across the Chicago area. More than 400 fires are burning in Canada—50 of them in Ontario—and upper steering winds have brought them in to the area.

Some of the smoke mixed down to the surface creating UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY READIGNS in Cary, Naperville and Rockford and air qualities designated UNHEALTHY FOR SENITIVE GROUPS in Joliet and sections of the Fox Valley.

The smoke is to thin a bit Friday—but still be present. It’s been responsible for another round of colorful sunsets and sunrises and will continue to produce that effect Friday despite skies which dispense with some morning cloudiness and turn mostly sunny with the day’s NNE winds producing cooling.

MUCH OF THE AREA IS NOW OFFICIALLY CATEGORIZED AS IN A STATE OF “SEVERE DROUGHT”. Despite Tuesday rains—and fairly significant rains over a portion of the area (though some areas largely missed out altogether, as often happens with warm season rains—-the RAINFALL DEFICIT has grown so large, a single rain isn’t sufficient to replace the lost moisture. At O’Hare, rainfall—even with Tuesday’s rain factored in—has amounted to just 4.20″ to date versus the normal over that period of 10.22″. That’s just 41% of normal rainfall—and tallies which amount to a 6″+ rainfall deficit in just past 2 months at the northwest side weather observation site.

PROSPECTS FOR DROUGHT RELIEF look limited. IN fact, as modeled at the moment, forecast of potential 15-day total rainfall come in at about 1/3 normal. The general consensus of computer forecast models is ATMOSPHERIC BLOCKING, due to strengthen again next week into the week which follows, is to deflect significant rains away from the area. That, of course, can change—but THAT IS THE PREDOMINANT THINKING AT THE MOMENT. Not good news for a region which is dry.

Dr. Trent Ford, our state climatologist at the Univ of Illinois, home of the Illinois State Water Survey, points out in a release put out today, that statewide rainfall is the least to have occurred by this date in 11 years. He noted in a release yesterday that the statewide April 1 to June 10th rainfall tally is the 2nd lowest of the instrument record here which dates back more than a century into the mid 1800s.

MODEST WARMING to more seasonable levels is indicated over the coming Father’s Day weekend and prospects for showers Sunday have dropped. Only a modest chance of some scattered showers is in the picture now Sun night and Monday.

More significant warming still appears in the cards later next week with next weeks avg temp increasing 11-deg over the levels which dominate this week.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR WAVES AND POTENTIAL RIP CURRENTS CONTINUES INTO FRIDAY MORNING

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy at times, smoky aloft, breezy and cooler. Low 54.

FRIDAY: Some morning cloudiness diminishes. Skies turn mostly sunny, remaining a bit breezy and cool for the season. High 71—but upper 50s to around 60 beaches.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low 55—closer to 50 inland.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lake breezes will continue onto area beaches. High 81—but mid 60s to low 70s on area beaches.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, near seasonable temps. High 83—but low to mid 70s lakeshore.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower or two possible—mainly southern sections of the area. Low 62.

MONDAY: Clouds break allowing mixed sun. A bit breezy from the east/northeast. Seasonably warm inland. High 82—upper 60s lakeshore.

TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY: Generous sunshine, warm. Lake breezes continue. High 82 Tuesday and 83 Wednesday—but upper 60s to low 70s beaches.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 85—low to mid 70s along Lake Michigan.