FIRST, THE FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–We had 100% of our possible sun today continuing a streak of gorgeous and comfortable weather. The Friday high temp has been 83—a reading 5-degrees ABOVE NORMAL.

–It’s been beautiful—BUT dry. We’ve not had measurable rain in 11 days–since August 29th. Just A TRACE of rain has fallen in Sept’s opening 9 days—0.92″ is normal.

–CHANGES ARE ON THE WAY–but we ought to squeeze ANOTHER NICE DAY SATURDAY out of the current pattern.

–The spin up of low pressure, able to tap Gulf of Mexico moisture and swing it into the Chicago area, sets the stage for a rainy Sunday with high humidities but cooler temps.

–Models paint the picture Sunday of a very unstable atmosphere with humid mid 60-deg dew points. An “unstable” atmosphere means the temps cool faster than usual with height. This is a set-up which encourages air to rise and cool and raises the potential for some embedded lightning Sunday.

–There could be gusty winds from the “NNE” Sunday. Some gusts building to 25-30 mph both Sunday and Monday appear likely.

–Total rainfall in the Sunday through Tuesday time frame could come in at 0.50″ to as much as 1.40″ inches if current modeling verifies.

–The development of a cool, unstable pool of air, likely only to crawl across the Midwest, is to keeps showers and even a few with thunder, despite a real cool down Monday with temps likely to hold in the low or mid 60s, BUT MONDAY AND TUESDAY’s rainfall will be far more scattered than Sunday’s.

RAIN CHANCES are as follows:

46% Sat night

74% Sunday

51% Sun night

50% Monday

36% Mon night

15% Tuesday

–Though next week kicks of unseasonably cool, the chill WON’T LAST. Temps will cycle back to AN ABOVE NORMAL REGIME the middle and end of next week. In fact. daily temps are likely to reach 6 to 12-deg ABOVE NORMAL next Thursday into the opening of the following week.

HERE’S THE CHICAGO FRIDAY METRO FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, seasonable temps. Some patchy fog is possible in cooler locations. Low 62.

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with some fair-weather clouds, warm and a bit hazy. Lake breezes from the east blow onto area beaches. High 84–but mid to upper 70s lakeshore.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouding over. Growing prospects for showers late. Up to half the area may see rain by sunrise Sunday. Becoming a bit breezy. Low 62.

SUNDAY: Strengthening winds and humid with showers and possible embedded thunderstorms. Rain probabilities build to 80%. High 76.

MONDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, windy and noticeably cooler. Scattered showers with rain-free spells between. Up to half the area may see rain. High 63–a reading 14-degrees BELOW NORMAL.

TUESDAY: More cloudy than not with several possible showers until partial clearing occurs in the afternoon or evening. Breezy and cool for the season. High 75.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Mostly sunny days. Temps warm–though light lake breezes are likely near Lake Michigan. High Wednesday 81. Thursday’s high 83—but 70s each day on area beaches.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 86.