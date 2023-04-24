FIRST, THE MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

—WHAT A TEMP TURNAROUND WE’VE SEEN THIS MONTH—April 2023, on a week ago running more than 10-degrees warmer than the same period a year ago, has lost that edge. April 2023, given the chill of recent days—including the just completed weekend which came in more than 21-deg cooler than last weekend—has now fallen 1-deg behind a year ago.

—While STILL POSTING A 4.6-DEG SURPLUS and having recorded 14 of its opening 24 days ABOVE NORMAL, the recent chill has taken its toll on the April 2023 Chicago temp average.

–AND another chilly few days lie ahead. In fact, A FREEZE WATCH HAS ALREADY BEEN ISSUED for much of the Chicago area Tuesday night and Wed morning. And WITH TEMPS in the mid 20s by morning within 4,000 ft. of the surface, showers predicted to ride into the area may well be mixed with some snowflakes over at least part of the metro area.

–It’s even possible some snow could temporarily stick on colder outdoor surfaces, particularly in northern counties, in the hours toward and just after daybreak Tuesday.

—40s are predicted in Chicago Tuesday—something which has happened since 1873 on only 31 of the past 151 April 25’s—put differently, in only roughly 2 years in ten.

–The coming week, though temps will rebound in the low 60s Thursday and Friday (but cooler along Lake Michigan)–which is close to the normal highs of 64-65 deg for the time of year, modeling suggested another slug of unseasonably chilly and VERY UNSTABLE air is to dig into the Midwest this coming weekend suggesting another SUB-NORMAL and sporadically rainy weekend is on the way.

—The coming week is to average nearly 9-deg below normal-and next week is to come in 6.6 deg BELOW NORMAL.

–But there is some good news. It does appear temps will be rebounding to more “normal” levels late next week and the weekend which follows. We’ll keep an eye on that trend since daytime highs could be flirting with 70-deg if current forecast trends verify.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (4/24/2023)

….FREEZE WATCH Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties LATE TUESDAY NIGHT…..

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Spotty rain showers late becoming more numerous by dawn. Mixed wet snowflakes possible, especially north. Up to half the metro area may see precip before sunrise. Low 39—but mid 30s colder locations.

TUESDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, chilly by April standards. Some scattered showers impacting 30% of the area—but decreasing in number later in the day. Mixed wet snowflakes possible some areas in the morning. High 47-deg—a reading 15-deg below normal.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Frost and freezing temps possible many areas—especially away from Lake Michigan. ow 32—but upper 20s colder inland locations.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chilly Wednesday but closer to seasonable levels Thursday. East/northeast winds off Lake Michigan will cool the beaches and lakeshore areas. High Wednesday 49. Thursday’s high 63—but low 50s lakeshore.

FRIDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, mild inland but with cool lake breezes. Chance of some rain mainly south and southeast of the city. High 62—but upper 40s or low 50s beaches and lakeshore.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Temps well below normal. Growing prospects for showers. High Saturday 57. Sunday’s high 51.

MONDAY: Cloudy, blustery and unseasonably cool. Sporadic showers likely. High 49.