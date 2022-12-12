FIRST THE MONDAY WEATHER HEADLINES—-

–At 5pm Monday—it will have been 60 consecutive hours since the temps have been below freezing at O’Hare—that’s 4.5 days—-and 156 hours (6.5 days) that temps have been below freezing at Midway

–It’s also been 4 depressing days in a row without so much as a peek of sun

–It’s not going to get much better on the cloud cover front. We have a windy, wet winter storm whose rains will begin to fall Tuesday night and will continue amid 30 to 45 mph wind gusts into Wednesday. Rain showers being to mix with wet snow at time Thursday and Friday

–Temps, which thus far in Dec 2022 are running 3.2-deg ABOVE NORMAL, will continue above normal through Wednesday—but CHANGES LOOM.

–Temps cycle moderately colder later this week—but next week, which is the week leading up to Christmas promises a real chill as the arctic spigot open. Temp by late next week will have dropped into the teens for daytime highs and to single digits at night. That’s just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day—a week from this Friday and Saturday.

–The change in temps between this week and next will be jarring—with this week’s predicted 34-deg average (which comes in a modest 2-deg ABOVE NORMAL—crashes to a full week average of just 14-deg—a reading 15-deg below normal next week and close to 20-deg colder than this week.

—We have some model HINTS of potential snow next week early and late—but it’s not yet definitive across all model runs. But it’s the kind of thing we monitor.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/12/2022)

TONIGHT, AND TUESDAY: Remaining cloudy and chilly with a small temp spread between tonight’s low and tomorrow’s high. East/southeast winds strengthen with gusts reach 30-35 mph by Tuesday afternoon. Low tonight 34. High Tuesday 42.

TUESDAY NIGHT and WEDNESDAY: Windy with rain developing. Locally heavy rain totals by late Tuesday night and Wednesday and 30 to 45 mph wind gusts continue. Mild for the season. Low Tuesday night 38. High Wednesday 46—but cooler along Lake Michigan.

THURSDAY: Blustery and colder. Some possible morning cloud breaks and a let-up in rain. But clouds close in again with rain and possible mixed snow showers in the afternoon. High 41—but temps falling slowly.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Cloudy, blustery and colder. The chill tightens its grip. Passing snow showers or flurries are possible at times. High Friday 34. Saturday’s high is just 27.

SUNDAY: Some long awaited sunshine’s back—but cold. High 27.MONDAY: Cloudy again, cold and breezy. Growing prospects for snow. High 28.