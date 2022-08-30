When the books close on Climatological Summer 2022 tomorrow evening (Wed) at midnight, it appears the 3 month June through August period will have finished drier than normal and a tad warmer than the most recent 30 year smoothed average referred to as “normal” by international agreement.

An early read on Chicago O’Hare’s June, July and August numbers put the average temp at 74-deg—-0.7-deg above the normal of 74-deg.

And the 3 month rain tally since June 1 will come in at 9.21″—-76% of the normal of 12.06″. That’s a rain total 2.85″ below normal.

SEPTEMBER 2022 KICKS OFF THE SEPT, OCT AND NOV CLIMATOLOGICAL AUTUMN SEASON

September sees normal temps of 80 and 62 on the 1st; readings which drop to 70 and 51 by the month’s close on the 30th.

Days in September continue to shorten by just under 2 and a half minutes each day.

While August sees a decline in daylight of 72 minutes, September will see another 73 minutes of daylight elude us–all part of the slow seasonal shift which continues to the cooler weather of fall and winter.

THE ASTRONOMICAL START TO FALL, 2022 take place in just over 3 weeks at 8:04pm CDT Thursday, Sept 22nd.