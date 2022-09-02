The Labor Day weekend will see area mariners and beachgoers flocking to area beaches.

The weather looks terrific there Saturday morning into the afternoon–BUT A COLD FRONT IS TO INTRODUCE SOME RAPID WIND AND TEMP CHANGES AS IT PASSES LATER SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

Saturday’s warm and comparatively subdued southwest winds into mid-afternoon (even later over south suburbs and northwest Indiana) will usher 80+-deg temps into the area and provide beautiful outdoors weather—- until the front hits.

HERE’S WHEN THE SOUTHBOUND COLD FRONT IS TO FIRST REACH SECTIONS OF THE AREA SATURDAY. The windshift from “SW” to “NNE” is likely to be gusty and set in motion wave building which will take tranquil Lake Michigan to a choppy state with waves which may build to 4 to 6 ft. by early Saturday night:

Illinois/Wisconsin line FRONT ARRIVES 2-3 PM

Chicago proper FRONT ARRIVES 4-5 PM

Northwest Indiana FRONT ARRIVES 6-7 pm

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to “bubble up” along the front impacting perhaps 20 to 40% of the area by Saturday evening and becoming most numerous as the front continues south into the southern suburbs where storm coverage may grow to as much as 40 to 60% of the area late Saturday and Saturday evening.

FOR MARINERS AND SWIMMERS THIS WEEKEND–ESPECIALLY LATE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

North/northeast winds, like those which will lock in once Saturday afternoon’s cold front sweeps through, travel over more than 200 miles of lake water. That’s why they uniquely generate the most impressive wave development. The area will have seen more dramatic winds and waves than those coming later Saturday.

But it’s the quiet state from which waves will build–and the speed with which they’ll do that, and on a holiday weekend with great numbers of folks at the beach or out on Lake Michigan—that renders the weather situation one with which care should be exercised.

RIP CURRENTS develop when such winds lock in–those are currents which can overcome swimmers and should be avoided.THE CHOPPY LAKE WATERS AND RISK FOR RIP CURRENTS is to continue Sunday and, to a lesser extend Labor Day itself

I extend this “heads up” just so this doesn’t come upon beachgoers or mariners as a surprise. A little pre-planning and flexibility with plans can avoid trouble.

I HOPE YOUR LABOR DAY WEEKEND IS AWESOME!