HERE’S WHERE SNOW WAS ON THE GROUND 6a CST MONDAY–PLUS A LOOK AT THE HUGE INCREASE IN THE LOWER 48 SNOWPACK SINCE NOV 1

The National Weather Service reports 28.7% of the contiguous U.S. sat beneath a cover of snow at 6am CST Monday morning. That compares to just 0.5% of the country a month ago. That’s a 574% increase! It also marks the GREATEST AREA of the Lower 48 snow covered thus far this season.

ALSO, OF INTEREST–the current 28.7% Lower 48 snow coverage is 252% (i.e. more than 2.5 times) the area under a layer of snow a year ago.

NOTE: While impressive, snow seasons can get underway rapidly then back off. So, this early snowpack doesn’t necessarily offer an insight into what the full snow season will end up producing. An in-house study we’ve done on La Nina winters here at WGN has shown that 58% of these winters have ended up producing heavier than average precipitation—but not all have produced it as a majority snow. So, it’s early to read a lot into what’s been happening to date. Still, it will be interesting to watch how things proceed!