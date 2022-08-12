CHICAGO –

–This week finishes 8.9-deg cooler than last and 4-deg below normal–Next week is to average 73-deg due to modest warming later in the week with an attending humidity increase Saturday and next weekend–and the week which follows is to warm a bit more nudging temps modestly above normal according to our in-house calculations–averaging 1-2 deg warmer than next.

—While comfortable and warm, the coming weekend is to come in modestly cooler than normal–coming in a deg or two below normal by the end of Sunday–but averaging close to 9-degree cooler than last weekend which included that 95-deg high last Saturday.

–Notably, we currently see NO 90s in the coming 15 days–but stay tuned. They can sometimes sneak into the picture as we get closer to the days in question. Were any to occur, it probably won’t be until next weekend or the week which follows–and at the moment, the potential for such warmth doesn’t seem especially high.

–Rainfall appears quite limited well into next week as well. Showers this time of year can always produce brief local downpours–but an organized band of heavy precip doesn’t appear in the cards well into next week at this point.

—A gusty SSW wind Saturday is to overcome ANY lake cooling–some of tomorrow’s warmth will push right up to and out over the lakefront with highs peaking in the low 80s.

–About a fifth of the metro area may end up with an isolated rain shower Saturday–just 20% or so of the area–so while to be perfectly safe, an umbrella somewhere handy won’t be a bad idea–but nature may produce the widest shower and possible tunderstorm chances Saturday night–and those are not huge. Perhaps half the area may wind up with some rain these will come as showers.

–Cloud coverage will hardly completely obscure the sun averaging 66% of the sky Sat morning at 7am; 58% both 1pm and 7pm Saturday. Sunday’s cloud coverage is to average 59% at 7am; 62 and 63% at 1pm and 7pm respectively.

–“SSW” winds will build an offshore chop Saturday but its Sunday when a windshift to the “NE” is to build more respectable waves and the potential for shoreline RIP CURRENT that makes it the least favorable of the two days for beach goers who plan to swim. But Sunday’s weather , while cooler the Saturday, still won’t be bad at all with prospects for daytime rain NIL!

HERE’S THE LATEST CHICAGO METRO FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Extensive cloudiness, seasonable temps–warmer than last night. Several showers. Low 65.

SATURDAY: Clouds and some mixed sun at times, typical mid August temps. Turning breezy from the “SSW”. A few scattered showers possible–but impacting only 20% to 25% of the area and with many dry hours between. High 82.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Some scattered showers, some may produce thunder. Moderately humid. ( low to mid 60-deg dew points). Low 67.

SUNDAY: Clouds break at times to allow sun, turning breezy and cooler along Lake Michigan–but near seasonable warmth inland. High 78–lowering to the low 70s area beaches in the afternoon.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny days, comfortable temps and only moderate humidities with winds off Lake Michigan into shoreline areas. High Monday 77; Tuesday’s high 79. High Wednesday 80. Winds off the lake mean beach temps are likely to hold to the low and mid 70s each day.

THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Clouds and intervals of mixed sun. Humidities creep higher, especially Friday. Chance of a few an isolated shower or t-storm in the afternoon Thursday–a a few widely scattered showers or t-storms possible Friday. High Thursday 82. Friday’s high 85–modest temp reductions on area beaches.