HAVE YOU BEEN FOLLOWING THE CATASTOPHIC FLOODS WHICH HAVE SUBMERGED ONE THIRD OF THE COUNTY PRODUCED BY HISTORIC MONSOONAL RAINS IN PAKISTAN– 1,200+ DEAD; 1.2-MILLION HOMES DESTROYED; 3,000+ MILES OF ROADS DESTROYED; 240 BRIDGES WIPED OUT–HERE ARE FACTORS BELIEVED TO BE DRIVING THESE DEVASTATING DOWNPOURS.
First it was months of extreme heat across India and Pakistan, then record rains followed in an early arriving monsoon, which brings much of the precip in the region.
Rainfalls have been twice the annual average–and in the southern province of Pakistan, as much as five times the normal amount.
How are these catastrophic rains occurring–what are the factors driving them?
This NATURE article offers insights from scientists in the region.