HAVE YOU BEEN FOLLOWING THE CATASTOPHIC FLOODS WHICH HAVE SUBMERGED ONE THIRD OF THE COUNTY PRODUCED BY HISTORIC MONSOONAL RAINS IN PAKISTAN– 1,200+ DEAD; 1.2-MILLION HOMES DESTROYED; 3,000+ MILES OF ROADS DESTROYED; 240 BRIDGES WIPED OUT–HERE ARE FACTORS BELIEVED TO BE DRIVING THESE DEVASTATING DOWNPOURS.

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Pakistani women wade through floodwaters as they take refuge in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Flood-affected people wade through a flooded area caused by heavy rain, in Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

An affected boy stand next to his damage home after heavy rain in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

A family looks for salvageable belongings from their flooded home after heavy rain in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

A displaced family take a refuge after fled their flood-hit home in Rajanpur a district of Punjab province of Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. (AP Photo/Shazia Bhatti)

An affected man remove a mud from the street next to his home after heavy rain in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

People stand around a washed-out road after heavy rains in Charsadda, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Disaster officials say nearly a half million people in Pakistan are crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding caused by unprecedented monsoon rains in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

First it was months of extreme heat across India and Pakistan, then record rains followed in an early arriving monsoon, which brings much of the precip in the region.

Rainfalls have been twice the annual average–and in the southern province of Pakistan, as much as five times the normal amount.

A man carries his son as he wades through floodwaters in Charsadda, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

A man pushes his wheel barrow through floodwaters, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

An affected woman take a refuge on the road after heavy rain in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

An affected girl poses for photograph as she takes refuge after her home was hit by floods in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

An affected family takes a refuge on the road after their homes were hit by floods in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A man looks for salvageable belongings from his flooded home after heavy rains in Charsadda, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

A displaced woman gives a medicine to her son as she fled her flood-hit home in Rajanpur a district of Punjab province of Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. (AP Photo/Shazia Bhatti)

Newborn babies lie in their beds at the hospital after their flood-hit homes in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A doctor checks a sick girl in the hospital after her home was hit by floods in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A pregnant woman lies in her bed in the hospital for treatment after her home was hit by floods in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Children are reflected in a mirror near their flood-hit home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

A family looks for salvageable belongings from their flooded home after heavy rain in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

An affected boy walks along a muddy street after heavy rain in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

An affected woman looks toward the photographer as she take a refuge after her home was hit by floods Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Affected family take a refuge on the road after their flood-hit homes in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Displaced families who fled their flood-hit homes line up to receive relief aid distributed by Save the Children organization, in Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

How are these catastrophic rains occurring–what are the factors driving them?

This NATURE article offers insights from scientists in the region.