Thursday-Friday storm total rainfall exceeded 2-inches in NW Indiana

While the low pressure system that moved east out of the central plains on Thursday and tracked through central Illinois into Indiana and points east Friday ended up giving a little over an inch at several northeast Illinois locations, heaviest rains well in excess of 2-iches fell in Lake and Porter Counties, Indiana. Greatest recorded rainfall totals were in the Valparaiso, IN area – the highest total being 2.68-inches.
Unfortunately the portion of NE Illinois under Moderate to Severe Drought generally along and north of Interstate-90 received the least rainfall – most locations in Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake, Il counties 2-day totals were less than 2-tenths of an inch.
Following is a list of some of the greater Thursday-Friday Chicago-area rainfall totals:
|Countryside 0.8 ENE
|1.15
|Clarendon Hills 0.5 NW
|1.15
|Glen Ellyn 1.1 WSW
|1.13
|Mokena 3.4 WNW
|1.10
|Lombard 1.2 N
|1.08
|Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW
|1.06
|Lombard 1.2 E
|1.04
|West Chicago 3.0 SSE
|1.04
|Minooka 0.3 NE
|1.04
|Bridgeview 1.3 NNW
|1.03
|Homewood 0.1 ESE
|1.03
|Oak Lawn 0.8 WSW
|1.02
|Homer Glen 0.7 NNE
|1.01
|New Lenox 2.1 S
|1.01
|Lisle 0.5 WSW
|1.00
|Elmhurst 0.4 SW
|1.00
|Oak Lawn 1.9 SE
|0.97
|Park Forest 0.7 WNW
|0.97
|New Lenox 1.8 SE
|0.96
|Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW
|0.95
|St. Charles 0.1 E
|0.93
|New Lenox 3.3 E
|0.93
|Oak Park 1.5 S
|0.92
|New Lenox 2.0 ESE
|0.92
|Chicago 5.5 ESE
|0.91
|Oak Forest 0.6 N
|0.91
|Elgin 7.5 WSW
|0.91
|Frankfort 1.3 ESE
|0.91
|Merrionette Park 1.7 NE
|0.90
|Peotone 0.4 ENE
|0.90
|West Chicago 3.5 SE
|0.89
|Urbana 2.2 SE
|0.88
|Naperville 0.5 NW
|0.88
|Manhattan 4.7 ENE
|0.88
|Channahon 0.8 NNE
|0.87
|Lockport 1.3 SE
|0.86
|Franklin Park 0.5 SSE
|0.85
|Plainfield 2.4 SSE
|0.85
|Manhattan 1.9 SE
|0.85
|Burr Ridge 1.0 ENE
|0.81
|Bolingbrook 2.7 NE
|0.81
|Aurora 3.5 ESE
|0.81
NW Indiana…
Valparaiso…2.68
Lakes of the Four Seasons….2.37
Dyer…2.06
Griffith….2.05
St. John….1.91
Wheatfield….1.89
De Motte….1.70
Schererville….1.66
Hobart…1.66
Crown Point….1.60
Hammond….1.53
Rensselaer…1.41
Porter…1.35
Gary…1.22