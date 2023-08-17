Thursday: Showers and some thunderstorms are likely this morning as southwest winds gust up to 30-35 mph under mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will decrease this afternoon, but a slight chance for showers or storms will linger in areas east of I-57. Breezy northwest winds will help keep temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Thursday Night: Tonight, the skies will become clear. Some patchy fog is possible as lows fall into the upper 50s.

Chicago Area Radar | WGN TV