CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and humid Thursday morning and early afternoon, decreasing humidity in many areas by later afternoon (stays humid far west and southwest), cooler lakeside. Winds: S 10-15 G20. High: 90/80.

Mostly clear tonight. Winds: SSE 5-10 G15. Low: 64.

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny, less humid for all!, cooler lakeside, S 10-15. 86/76