CHICAGO — Clouds will increase Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Spotty showers are possible this evening before rain becomes more widespread overnight.

Far northwest counties could see some wet snow as well, as lows reach the mid-30s.

Friday Forecast: Widespread rain, with that potential for snow, sticks around Friday morning, before tapering in the afternoon has highs reach the lower 40s.

