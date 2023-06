CHICAGO — Temperatures in upper 80s Thursday with hazy conditions. An Air Quality Alert has been issued across the Chicago area. High: 87, Lakeside: 76.

Still looking at plenty of sunshine and warmth through Saturday.

Mostly clear tonight with temps in low 60s. Low: 63.

Friday Forecast: Mostly Sunny High: 87, Lakeside: 75. Significant rain expected Saturday night into Sunday.

