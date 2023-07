CHICAGO — Thursday will be fairly quiet with some patchy fog to start the day and a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with light northwesterly winds.

Our next chance of showers and storms moves in overnight will just a small chance of non-severe storms likely after midnight.

Friday Forecast: Potential of showers and thunderstorms as well with highs into the mid 80s.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog